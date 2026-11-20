Friday, November 20, marks an important day on the Major League Baseball calendar, as it’s the ‘non-tender’ deadline for arbitration-level players.

One name to watch, according to many MLB insiders, is Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis.

Jon Morosi wrote (via X.com):

“Royce Lewis is a name to follow today. He is eligible for salary arbitration, and the Twins are considering 3 options: tender, non-tender, and trade.”

If the Twins decide to trade Lewis, the Atlanta Braves stand out as a top option and a team to certainly keep an eye on.

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Should the Braves Trade for Royce Lewis?

Royce Lewis, a five-year MLB veteran and the Twins’ No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, has infield experience, and since he came up as a shortstop, he could fill that big hole for the Braves.

Yes, Atlanta’s front office (Alex Anthopoulos) should consider trading for Royce Lewis.

Anthopoulos recently noted that he is exploring the shortstop market, and Lewis stands out as a perfect low-cost option with immense upside.

Injuries have certainly been part of Lewis’s MLB story, but in 2026, he played 125 games, hit 15 home runs, and drove in over 55 runs in 450+ at-bats.

Teams have to tender contracts to players on their 40-man who don’t already have them by 5 pm ET Friday (11/20). This could make for a busy transactions day across MLB.

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Taking a Look at Royce Lewis’s Potential Fit in Atlanta

Royce Lewis holds a career batting average of .246 across 383 games played in MLB (over five seasons).

He’s also added 61 home runs and 213 RBI.

While perhaps he hasn’t lived up to the ‘No. 1 overall hype’, Lewis would be an immediate upgrade at the Braves’ shortstop position, especially if the organization is unable to retain Mauricio Dubon, and even if the Braves do sign Dubon, Lewis has way higher power upside.

Due to the injuries over recent seasons, Lewis hasn’t seen much time at shortstop, but that doesn’t mean he’s unable to play the position, and even if his defense has slipped, he could still be valuable to the Braves as a ‘catch-all’ type infielder, that is, if the price for his services isn’t too steep.