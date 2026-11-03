Braves-Phillies Trade Prediction Sends Ronald Acuña Jr. to Philadelphia for 4 Players

If the Atlanta Braves actually look to trade their star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. this offseason, are the Philadelphia Phillies a ‘realistic’ suitor?

Would the Braves actually think about trading their former MVP to a divisional rival? Perhaps, if the price is right. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s name has been steadily swirling around the rumor mill, and recently, FanSided.com writer Christopher Kline outlined a possible trade between the Braves and Phillies to send Acuña Jr. to Philadelphia for 4 prospects.

Let’s take a look at the proposed deal and which side would potentially shut down the hypothetical trade.

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Would the Braves Actually Trade Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Phillies?

It’s a bit of a far-fetched idea just because of the idea that the Braves wouldn’t trade one of their star players to their top divisional rivals.

However, on the forefront, the Phillies do really need a corner outfielder, and the Braves may be thinking about offloading Acuña Jr. after an obvious rift has formed between him and the organization.

Plus, Atlanta will have to make a further decision on Ronald’s contract beyond just exercising his club option shortly.

Here is the trade proposal that Kline outlines:

Braves receive: INF Aidan Miller, SS Bryan Rincon, OF Dante Nori, RHP Ruger Riojas

Phillies receive: OF Ronald Acuña Jr.

That’s four prospects for one player in Acuña Jr. Adding that level of prospect production can completely turn around the Braves’ ‘lackluster’ farm system.

Plus, given the corner outfielder free agent market this offseason, Atlanta may consider targeting another top option like Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, or Ian Happ.

Now, of course, the Phillies could also target those same players, but believe it or not, Acuña Jr. is actually a much cheaper option, especially for the Phillies, who have so much money tied to players like Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Chris Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo.

So, would the Braves actually trade RAJ to Philadelphia? It’s unlikely, but not totally out of the picture, and if it did hypothetically happen, it would be one of the craziest trades in recent memory.

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Who Says ‘No’ To Massive Braves-Phillies Trade Idea?

If a team were to turn down this trade idea, I think it would be the Philadelphia Phillies.

Offloading four prospects for one player in Acuña Jr., who may just end up leaving in free agency, doesn’t seem wise, especially because the prospects proposed in the trade idea by FanSided.com are expected to be part of the Phillies’ future plans.

With that being said, it’s not far-fetched to think that Ronald Acuña Jr. could be traded this offseason, and that the Phillies stand out as a potential suitor.

The Acuña Jr. trade rumors will likely remain persistent this offseason until either Atlanta’s front office reveals publicly that they aren’t trading him, or he’s actually moved….

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