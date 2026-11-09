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Braves’ Sonny Gray Free Agent Rumor Gets Update

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Cubs predicted to sign Sonny Gray.

There’s an article circulating the Internet that says that Sonny Gray has signed with the Atlanta Braves in free agency.

That’s not true — at least not yet.

Gray to the Braves is a logical partnership. It’s just not something that has been completed yet. Free agency is just getting rolling, and Gray will likely have a number of bidders.

Despite getting up there in years, Gray is clearly still an impactful pitcher, and a bunch of teams could be interested in getting him into their rotation.

Gray just finished a solid season with the Boston Red Sox, and this could be his last legitimate chance to cash in as a free agent.

Sonny Gray Free Agent Update

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 25: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The latest update on Gray’s free agency came in a new article published Monday by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

In his piece, he suggests that Gray and the Braves would be a great fit.

“Gray, 37, is defying Father Time with a sensational season with the Red Sox, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA,” Nightengale wrote. “He also proved once and for all that he can pitch in a major market. He’d be ideal in Atlanta teaming with Chris Sale for a 1-2 old man’s punch.”

Gray had previously pitched for the New York Yankees and not been as good as he was in Boston, which is what Nightengale is referring to as far as market size.

Atlanta has plenty of avid baseball followers and lots of media attention, although likely not as much as the Yankees or Red Sox. But really, that’s not a major concern. At 37, Gray has seen a lot — he won’t be fazed wherever he ends up.

Will Sonny Gray Sign With Braves?

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 05: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 5, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s not yet clear if Gray is going to sign with the Braves, but if it’s going to happen, there’s a logical timeline.

The impending lockout will kick into action on Dec. 1. If Gray wants to know what his future holds as he waits out the winter, it would behoove him to sign before then.

Of course, a team would have to want to get a deal done, too, but there’d definitely be a benefit on a personal level for Gray signing sooner. If he doesn’t sign by Dec. 1, there’s no telling how long he’ll have to wait to learn his new team.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Braves’ Sonny Gray Free Agent Rumor Gets Update

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