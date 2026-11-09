Braves’ Sonny Gray Free Agent Rumor Gets Update

There’s an article circulating the Internet that says that Sonny Gray has signed with the Atlanta Braves in free agency.

That’s not true — at least not yet.

Gray to the Braves is a logical partnership. It’s just not something that has been completed yet. Free agency is just getting rolling, and Gray will likely have a number of bidders.

Despite getting up there in years, Gray is clearly still an impactful pitcher, and a bunch of teams could be interested in getting him into their rotation.

Gray just finished a solid season with the Boston Red Sox, and this could be his last legitimate chance to cash in as a free agent.

Sonny Gray Free Agent Update

The latest update on Gray’s free agency came in a new article published Monday by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

In his piece, he suggests that Gray and the Braves would be a great fit.

“Gray, 37, is defying Father Time with a sensational season with the Red Sox, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA,” Nightengale wrote. “He also proved once and for all that he can pitch in a major market. He’d be ideal in Atlanta teaming with Chris Sale for a 1-2 old man’s punch.”

Gray had previously pitched for the New York Yankees and not been as good as he was in Boston, which is what Nightengale is referring to as far as market size.

Atlanta has plenty of avid baseball followers and lots of media attention, although likely not as much as the Yankees or Red Sox. But really, that’s not a major concern. At 37, Gray has seen a lot — he won’t be fazed wherever he ends up.

Will Sonny Gray Sign With Braves?

It’s not yet clear if Gray is going to sign with the Braves, but if it’s going to happen, there’s a logical timeline.

The impending lockout will kick into action on Dec. 1. If Gray wants to know what his future holds as he waits out the winter, it would behoove him to sign before then.

Of course, a team would have to want to get a deal done, too, but there’d definitely be a benefit on a personal level for Gray signing sooner. If he doesn’t sign by Dec. 1, there’s no telling how long he’ll have to wait to learn his new team.