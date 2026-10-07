Baltimore Orioles Urged to Reunite With 1.14-ERA Dodgers Reliever in Bold Move

The Baltimore Orioles should be looking to strengthen their roster during this offseason.

The Orioles were simply not good enough this season. They finished the campaign with a 79-82 record and fourth in the AL East standings. They also, of course, failed to make the playoffs due to their struggles.

Now, the Orioles are entering a big offseason. They have multiple roster needs to address, and one of them is undoubtedly their bullpen. Because of this, the Orioles are now being urged to bring back one of their former relief pitchers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles Urged to Sign Evan Phillips in Free Agency This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jason La Canfora urged the Orioles to reunite with relief pitcher Evan Phillips in free agency this offseason.

“Remember him? One of the rare fliers Elias took on arms early in the rebuild who went on to have a really nice career including closing for a few years for loaded Dodgers teams. Plenty of playoff experience and that slider profile they love and he is still in his early 30s and shouldn’t break the bank,” La Canfora wrote.

With the Orioles needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being connected to Phillips. He would have the potential to be a strong part of their roster if signed. This is because he is a reliable relief pitcher who is continuing to make an impact at this point in his career.

In 31 games this season with the Dodgers, Phillips had a 3-2 record and a 3.46 ERA. He has also had an ERA under 4.00 in each of his last six seasons. This included him having a 1.14 ERA in 64 games for Los Angeles in 2022.

With numbers like these, it would make a lot of sense for the Orioles to bring Phillips back to Baltimore.

Looking at Phillips’ Time With the Orioles

Unfortunately for the Orioles, Phillips did not break out until after his time in Baltimore. In three seasons with the Orioles from 2018 to 2020, he had a 1-3 record and a 7.36 ERA.

With this, Phillips struggled during his tenure with the Orioles. Although this is the case, he has since become a very good reliever with the Dodgers. In 232 games over six seasons in LA, he has an 18-11 record and a 2.36 ERA.

With numbers like these, it would make sense if the Orioles gave him another chance on their club. This remains the case even if he struggled during his previous time in Baltimore.