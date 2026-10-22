Baltimore Orioles Face $200 Million Decision With MLB All-Star

The Baltimore Orioles finished their regular season 79-82 overall.

Their grim record should prompt the organization to make waves in free agency and the trade market.

One MLB writer believes a major decision involving their shortstop could be looming.

Orioles’ Shortstop Projected for $200 Million Contract

Per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, 25-year-old Gunnar Henderson could be nearing a $200 million contract.

“After a 6.1-WAR rookie season in 2023 and an 8.8-WAR follow-up season in which he finished fourth in AL MVP voting, he firmly established himself as one of the game’s brightest young stars,” he wrote.

Reuter added, “He looked like a clear long-term building block while the Orioles were on the rise, but their stalled progress toward contention led to the Adley Rutschman trade this past summer. That might not be the end of the roster turnover.”

During Henderson’s 2026 campaign, he slashed .225/.309/.403 with a .712 OPS and 24 homers through 158 games.

He posted 27 doubles, six triples and 59 RBIs.

This marked Henderson’s fifth season playing Major League Baseball.

Baltimore selected him with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2022.

Henderson’s future with the Orioles looks extremely unclear, but don’t be surprised to see him close a chapter with the organization.

Orioles Approach Hectic Offseason

With the Orioles finishing second-to-last in the American League East, they have work to do this offseason.

As Henderson noted in September, per Jake Rill of MLB.com, “The postseason is something that I myself have as the mindset going into every year, and I feel like that’s the same for every individual in here. Obviously, not being able to get back to the postseason this year is a failed year for us.

“So I feel like that’s something that’s going to be, for me at least, sitting on my mind. Because I want to play postseason baseball every year, and that’s something that I enjoy playing and want to do each and every year. Take it into the offseason and prepare for the postseason next year.”

With their 2026 elimination in the past, now is the time for the organization to turn the ship around and rebuild.