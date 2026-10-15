Baltimore Orioles Urged to Add Two-Time All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The 2026 season was extremely disappointing for the Baltimore Orioles, as they missed the playoffs.

While the Orioles made some big moves during last offseason, it did not give the results that they had expected. The Orioles finished fourth in the AL East with a 79-82 record. Thus, they were very underwhelming and have many questions surrounding them heading into this offseason.

If the Orioles hope to be better in 2027, they will need to aggressively look to add to their roster. They simply need more talent, so it would not be shocking if they make multiple signings this offseason.

Baltimore Orioles Urged to Sign Two-Time All-Star

In a recent article for SI, Jason La Canfora urged the Orioles to make a push for Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Freddy Peralta in free agency this winter.

“Of the right-handed starters on the market, Freddy Peralta has long been a favorite of mine and we were pushing for him before his masterpiece in the ALCS on Tuesday night, and he also gets the nod from Szymborski,” La Canfora wrote.

The Orioles need some serious help with their pitching rotation. Because of this, it is understandable that they are being urged to make a move for a pitcher like Peralta. He has bounced back beautifully since being traded to the Rays and is only getting better as the playoffs roll on.

In 32 games this regular season split between the New York Mets and Rays, Peralta had a 10-11 record and a 4.42 ERA. However, he notably had a 5-2 record and a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular season games after being traded to Tampa. He also has a 1-0 record and a 0.84 ERA in two playoff appearances for the Rays.

Should the Orioles Make This Move?

While Peralta had a rough stint with the Mets, he has since regained his All-Star form with the Rays. Due to this, the Orioles should absolutely try to sign him this offseason if he hits the market.

Peralta has shown during his career that he is a legitimate star when pitching at his best. His dominance down the stretch this regular season and this postseason undoubtedly makes him an interesting pitcher for Baltimore to consider.

If the Orioles signed Peralta, he could be a perfect fit in the front half of their rotation. The Orioles are in a position to make a bold move for a two-time All-Star like Peralta. This is especially so when noting that they are looking to get back into the playoffs in 2027.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Orioles make a push for Peralta this offseason. He would be a great addition to their group if they landed him.