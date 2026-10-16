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Baltimore Orioles’ Free Agent Starter Predicted To Cash In With Massive Payday

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Craig Albernaz
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 09: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles watches the game in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 09, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

One of the Baltimore Orioles‘ impending free agents received a bold prediction on Friday.

According to the insider, he could soon receive a signficant paycheck.

Let’s take a look at how the payday could shake out.

Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Poised for Massive Payday

Trevor Rogers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 29: Trevor Rogers #28 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, 28-year-old Trevor Rogers is one of the top free agents who could be approaching a major contract.

He predicts a four-year, $70 million deal.

“The four-year, $68 million deal that Jameson Taillon signed with the Cubs fits the narrative of a talented pitcher who occasionally looked like an ace but often fit better as a No. 3/4 starter,” Reuter wrote.

As he mentioned, the southpaw starter carries a frustrating history of injuries with him, but he did manage to pull ahead later in his 2026 campaign.

By the end of the regular season, he had logged a 4.03 ERA and 157 strikeouts across 169.2 innings pitched through 30 starts. He walked 39 batters.

“His injury history and lackluster 2026 will cap his earning power, but he did toss a career-high 169.2 innings,” Reuter noted. “He finished better than he started, with a 3.52 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 13 starts after the All-Star break.”

As one of the more productive free agent starters in the league, Rogers’ contract is expected to be significant.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Baltimore Orioles’ Free Agent Starter Predicted To Cash In With Massive Payday

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