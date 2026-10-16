One of the Baltimore Orioles‘ impending free agents received a bold prediction on Friday.
According to the insider, he could soon receive a signficant paycheck.
Let’s take a look at how the payday could shake out.
Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Poised for Massive Payday
Per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, 28-year-old Trevor Rogers is one of the top free agents who could be approaching a major contract.
He predicts a four-year, $70 million deal.
“The four-year, $68 million deal that Jameson Taillon signed with the Cubs fits the narrative of a talented pitcher who occasionally looked like an ace but often fit better as a No. 3/4 starter,” Reuter wrote.
As he mentioned, the southpaw starter carries a frustrating history of injuries with him, but he did manage to pull ahead later in his 2026 campaign.
By the end of the regular season, he had logged a 4.03 ERA and 157 strikeouts across 169.2 innings pitched through 30 starts. He walked 39 batters.
“His injury history and lackluster 2026 will cap his earning power, but he did toss a career-high 169.2 innings,” Reuter noted. “He finished better than he started, with a 3.52 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 13 starts after the All-Star break.”
As one of the more productive free agent starters in the league, Rogers’ contract is expected to be significant.
Baltimore Orioles’ Free Agent Starter Predicted To Cash In With Massive Payday