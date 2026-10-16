Baltimore Orioles’ Free Agent Starter Predicted To Cash In With Massive Payday

One of the Baltimore Orioles‘ impending free agents received a bold prediction on Friday.

According to the insider, he could soon receive a signficant paycheck.

Let’s take a look at how the payday could shake out.

Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Poised for Massive Payday

Per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, 28-year-old Trevor Rogers is one of the top free agents who could be approaching a major contract.

He predicts a four-year, $70 million deal.

“The four-year, $68 million deal that Jameson Taillon signed with the Cubs fits the narrative of a talented pitcher who occasionally looked like an ace but often fit better as a No. 3/4 starter,” Reuter wrote.

As he mentioned, the southpaw starter carries a frustrating history of injuries with him, but he did manage to pull ahead later in his 2026 campaign.

By the end of the regular season, he had logged a 4.03 ERA and 157 strikeouts across 169.2 innings pitched through 30 starts. He walked 39 batters.

“His injury history and lackluster 2026 will cap his earning power, but he did toss a career-high 169.2 innings,” Reuter noted. “He finished better than he started, with a 3.52 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 13 starts after the All-Star break.”

As one of the more productive free agent starters in the league, Rogers’ contract is expected to be significant.