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Former Baltimore Orioles Catcher Suddenly Becomes a Free Agent

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Gary Sanchez #99 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases for his eighth inning single against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles had a disappointing 2026 season after entering the year with high expectations.

Baltimore finished the campaign fourth in the American League East with a 79-82 record. Thus, they underachieved in 2026 and should have a busy offseason because of it.

Now, with the MLB offseason getting underway, a former Baltimore catcher has hit the free agent market.

Former Baltimore Orioles Catcher Becomes Free Agent

Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 01: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases on his two run home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 01, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s official transaction log, former Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez has elected free agency.

Sanchez hitting the free agent market comes after he won the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers this fall. In 86 games this season for Milwaukee, the former Orioles catcher had 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .209 batting average.

Teams looking for depth at the catcher position could look to sign Sanchez this offseason. The former Orioles catcher works well in a backup role and has shown that he can provide some pop.

Looking at Sanchez’s Time With the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a single in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sanchez signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Orioles in free agency ahead of the 2025 season.

From there, he played in 29 games for Baltimore during the 2025 campaign. During them, he posted five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .231 batting average.

This would end up being Sanchez’s lone season with the Orioles. This is because he signed with the Brewers last offseason after not being brought back by Baltimore. Now, the former Oriole is a free agent yet again, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up signing next.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Baltimore Orioles Catcher Suddenly Becomes a Free Agent

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