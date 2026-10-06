Baltimore Orioles Urged to Sign Cubs Star This Offseason in Bold Move

The Baltimore Orioles are going to be a team to watch very closely this offseason.

After underperfoming in a significant way this season, the Orioles should be looking to boost their roster. One of their top needs is another impactful outfielder.

Due to this, the Orioles are now being urged to bring in one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agent outfielders.

Baltimore Orioles Urged to Sign Chicago Cubs Star Ian Happ This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jason La Confora urged the Orioles to sign Chicago Cubs star Ian Happ to boost their outfield.

“This dude remains a defensive stalwart,” La Confora wrote. “He is good for 20 homers and he drives in runs and he’s been on winning teams. Did I mention he could actually handle LF in OPCY and not look like he was going to shatter anytime he had to backtrack on a ball?”

With the Orioles needing outfield help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a fit for Happ. He would be a strong addition to their roster and give their offense a nice boost. Thus, it would be entirely understandable if Baltimore targeted him in free agency this winter.

Happ is also one of the top outfielders who can hit the free agent market this offseason. With this, it would not be surprising if he is one of the players the Orioles target. He would instantly upgrade their outfield if successfully brought in.

Looking at Happ

Happ appeared in 156 games this season for the Cubs, where he had 24 home runs, 68 RBI, and a .218 batting average. While his batting average was lower than usual, the 10-year veteran was still effective for Chicago this season. Thus, it would make a lot of sense if the Orioles made a big push for him this offseason.

Happ has also hit at least 21 home runs in each of his last four seasons. With this, he is capable of providing some pop, which would also benefit the Orioles. He is also a four-time Gold Glove winner, so he would undoubtedly help Baltimore in the field, too.

Ultimately, with the Orioles needing outfield help, it would make all the sense in the world for them to target Happ. Yet, with Happ being one of this year’s top UFA outfielders, he is going to generate a lot of interest. With that, the Orioles are going to have a lot of competition if they pursue him during the offseason.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Orioles can successfully land Happ from here. The fit looks excellent on paper.