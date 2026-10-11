Baltimore Orioles Urged to Trade for Brewers Infielder in Interesting Reunion

The Baltimore Orioles have some serious work to do this offseason.

After entering this season with high expectations, they underperformed immensely. The Orioles finished the season with a 79-82 record and fourth in the AL East.

With how this campaign went, the Orioles should look to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason. One specific area that they should aim to improve is their infield.

Due to this, the Orioles are now being urged to trade for one of their former infielders from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Baltimore Orioles Urged to Trade for Brewers’ Joey Ortiz

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jason La Canfora urged the Orioles to bring back infielder Joey Ortiz this offseason through trade.

“Ortiz, part of Baltimore’s package to land Corbin Burnes, is a whiz with the glove – elite, elite. plenty athletic and they need a lefty bat somewhere in this infield mix (especially if Henderson and/or Holliday go) and he is fresh only playing about 500 innings a year at short at the Brewers move him around,” La Canfora wrote.

The idea of the Orioles bringing back Ortiz is an interesting one. He is a player who the Orioles are already familiar with, so he could be worth acquiring again to strengthen their roster.

Ortiz had a strong regular season for the Brewers in 2026. In 134 games this campaign, he posted nine home runs, 47 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This was after he had seven home runs, 45 RBI, and a .230 batting average in 2025. With this, Ortiz took a step forward with his play this campaign. Thus, he could be worth reuniting with for the Orioles.

Looking Back at Ortiz’s Time With the Orioles

Ortiz was selected by the Orioles in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, 108th overall. From there, he played his first season with the Orioles in 2023.

In 15 games for the Orioles during the 2023 season, he recorded one double, four RBI, and a .212 batting average in 15 games. This would mark the end of Ortiz’s time with the Orioles, though. This is because he was traded to the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season.

Overall, Ortiz’s time with the Orioles was brief. However, with the Orioles needing another reliable infielder, it would make sense if they tried to bring him back. He has found success with the Brewers and could improve Baltimore’s roster. Furthermore, when noting that he is in the early stages of his career, he still could get even better.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Orioles pursue Ortiz during this offseason. The fit looks good on paper.