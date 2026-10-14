Baltimore Orioles Release 19-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

The Baltimore Orioles finished the season with a 79-82 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games and the final American League Wild Card spot by 4 1/2 games.

The Orioles finished the season with a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25. The Orioles and Yankees split the doubleheader.

Originally, the Orioles and Yankees were supposed to play a game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of inclement weather, the teams played the Friday doubleheader and had the day off on Saturday. The teams were supposed to finish the series on Sunday, but the finale was canceled due to bad weather.

While the Orioles watch the MLB playoffs from home, the team announced the release of a 19-year-old player in the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Release of 19-Year-Old Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Ramos From Organization

The Orioles release 19-year-old pitcher Alex Ramos from the organization, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Ramos throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The right-hander was born on Oct. 24, 2006, in Warwick, New York.

More About Recently Released Baltimore Orioles Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Ramos

Ramos went to Goshen Central High School in Goshen, New York.

The Orioles signed Ramos to a minor-league contract on July 23, 2024.

There are no available minor-league stats for Ramos.

He was on the injured list for the entire 2025 and 2026 seasons.