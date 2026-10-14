Baltimore Orioles Release 19-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 21: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles talks to the media during a pre-game interview prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
The Baltimore Orioles finished the season with a 79-82 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games and the final American League Wild Card spot by 4 1/2 games.
The Orioles finished the season with a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25. The Orioles and Yankees split the doubleheader.
Originally, the Orioles and Yankees were supposed to play a game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of inclement weather, the teams played the Friday doubleheader and had the day off on Saturday. The teams were supposed to finish the series on Sunday, but the finale was canceled due to bad weather.
While the Orioles watch the MLB playoffs from home, the team announced the release of a 19-year-old player in the organization.
Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Release of 19-Year-Old Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Ramos From Organization
Ramos throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
The right-hander was born on Oct. 24, 2006, in Warwick, New York.
More About Recently Released Baltimore Orioles Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Ramos
Ramos went to Goshen Central High School in Goshen, New York.
The Orioles signed Ramos to a minor-league contract on July 23, 2024.
There are no available minor-league stats for Ramos.
He was on the injured list for the entire 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Baltimore Orioles announced the release of a 19-year-old from the organization during the MLB playoffs.
Baltimore Orioles Release 19-Year-Old From Organization Amid MLB Playoffs