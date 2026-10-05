Baltimore Orioles Predicted to Trade for Braves Star Pitcher in Bold Move

It is no secret that the 2026 season was an ugly one for the Baltimore Orioles.

After entering the season with high expectations, the Orioles finished with a 79-82 record and fourth in the AL East. The Orioles are now gearing up for a crucial offseason because of it.

One of the Orioles’ top needs this offseason is to improve their starting rotation. They simply need better pitching if they hope to have more success next season. Because of this, they are now being connected to an interesting pitcher from the Atlanta Braves.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted to Trade for Braves’ Spencer Strider This Offseason

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that the Orioles will acquire Braves star pitcher Spencer Strider this offseason. Miller also predicted that the Orioles will trade prospects Nate George and Wehiwa Aloy to land Strider from the Braves.

“Baltimore could be a great fit, especially if Atlanta is willing to retain some of the (at least) $49M still due to Strider,” Miller wrote. “At the moment, the Orioles’ starting rotation for 2027 looks like Shane Baz, Kyle Bradish, Brandon Young and some serious question marks. And with Chris Bassitt, Zach Eflin, Andrew Kittredge and more coming off the books, they should have room in the budget to take a gamble on Strider.”

With the Orioles needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential suitor for Strider. He would be a great addition to their roster if he regained his elite form. Thus, Baltimore could very well be a team to watch in the sweepstakes this offseason.

Looking at Strider

Strider had a 4-2 record, a 5.31 ERA, and 46 strikeouts in eight starts this regular season with the Braves. This was after he had a 7-14 record and a 4.45 ERA in 23 games for Atlanta in 2025.

Overall, Strider has had his struggles in recent seasons, but there is reason to believe that he could bounce back. During his All-Star 2023 season, he had a 20-5 record, a 3.86 ERA, and 281 strikeouts. He also had an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA, and 202 strikeouts in 31 games for Atlanta in 2022.

With numbers like these, he was elite not too long. Thus, it would make sense for the Orioles to take a chance on him this offseason.

It will be interesting to see if the Orioles end up making a major push for the six-year MLB veteran this offseason from here. Perhaps a change of scenery with the Orioles could be exactly what helps the 27-year-old get things back on track.