Baltimore Orioles Urged to Make Bold Trade for Braves Struggling Star Pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles had a bad 2026 season.

After entering the season with high expectations, Baltimore finished their season with a 79-82 record. With this, they finished fourth in the American League East and missed the playoffs.

Given how poorly this season went for the Orioles, it would not be surprising if they aggressively look to add to their roster this winter. One clear area that they must improve is their starting rotation if they hope to have more success in 2027.

Because of this, the Orioles are now being linked to an intriguing Atlanta Braves pitcher with the offseason now here.

Baltimore Orioles Urged to Trade for Braves Star Pitcher

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Dayn Perry named the Orioles among the top potential trade fits for Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider.

“Strider not so long ago was in the discussion for most dominant starter in the bigs, but persistent arm woes have turned him into a question mark. The Braves came close to dealing Strider at the deadline in exchange for more of a known quantity in the rotation, so there’s basis for his inclusion on this list. Any team acquiring him will have to be comfortable with Strider’s medicals and the fact that he’s owed a minimum of $49 million over the next two seasons. His ace upside, though, is surely tantalizing,” Perry wrote. Potential fits: Cardinals, Padres, Orioles, Tigers, Dodgers.”

With the Orioles needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential trade fit for Strider. If they acquired him and he regained his elite form, he would be a massive pickup for a Baltimore club that wants to make the playoffs next year.

Trading for Strider would certainly be a bold move for Baltimore, though. This is because the 28-year-old is coming off multiple shaky seasons and has dealt with serious injury trouble.

In eight appearances for Atlanta this season, Strider had a 4-2 record and a 5.31 ERA. This is after he had a 7-14 record and a 4.45 ERA in 23 games for the Braves during the 2025 season. He was also limited to only two appearances in 2024. With all of this, trading for Strider would come with some risk for the Orioles.

Why the Orioles Could Take a Big Gamble & Trade for Strider

Although there are some clear red flags with the possibility of trading for Strider, the Orioles stand out as a team that could take a gamble on him.

The Orioles desperately need a game-changing starter to boost their rotation. Strider has undoubtedly been that during his career when healthy. Back in 2023 with the Braves, he had a 20-5 record, a 3.86 ERA, and 281 strikeouts. He also had an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA, and 202 strikeouts in 31 games for Atlanta in 2022. With past numbers like these, he could grab the attention of the Orioles.

It will be interesting to see if the Orioles target Strider this offseason. It would be risky, but it could be the kind of bold trade that helps them take that next step.