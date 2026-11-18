The Boston Red Sox let Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline pass without protecting pitching prospect Blake Wehunt, leaving him exposed to being poached by any other team in the Rule 5 draft.

MassLive reported the decision, citing a source. Boston had not made an official announcement by 7 p.m. ET, and the Rule 5 draft is scheduled for Dec. 9 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, a week after the collective bargaining agreement expires. If the CBA expires without an agreement, the draft will likely be postponed or even canceled.

Wehunt appeared headed for protection, in the form of a 40-man roster spot. He was among the Red Sox’s bubble candidates alongside Mikey Romero and Hayden Mullins, according to MassLive, and the organization has little pitching depth at Triple-A. Leaving him off the 40-man would be a “relative surprise,” according to Roundtable.

MLB Pipeline ranks Wehunt 16th among all Red Sox prospects, but fifth among Red Sox pitching prospects.

Blake Wehunt’s Journey From Georgia Chicken Farm to Triple-A

Wehunt turned 26 on Nov. 9. He grew up in Carnesville, Georgia, a town of about 700 people, where his father, Keith, runs two chicken houses on about 70 acres. The Greenville Drive popularized his nickname, “Chicken Farmer,” on social media. Wehunt had it etched on his glove.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out 313 batters in 163 1/3 innings at Franklin County High School, then spent three years at Southern Mississippi before transferring to Kennesaw State and becoming its Friday night starter. Boston chose him in the ninth round, 268th overall, in 2023.

“To be honest it was a complete surprise,” Wehunt said, according to Talk Sox. He had barely spoken with Boston beforehand, and signed for $100,000.

Double-A Portland Sea Dogs pitching coach Juan Rivera called him an “egoless, hard worker that empties the tank whenever he goes out and competes,” according to Beyond the Monster.

This season, Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, a first for a Sea Dogs pitcher, and went 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings at Portland. Promoted to Triple-A Worcester in July, he posted a 3.47 ERA in 10 starts. Overall, he finished with a 3.50 ERA across 23 starts and 104 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings.

Roster Crunch Leaves Prospect Blake Wehunt Exposed

Boston reached the deadline with no open spots on its 40-man roster. Wehunt’s strikeout rate also fell to 16.1 percent at Worcester, roughly half his 33 percent at Portland, as his whiff and chase rates dipped.

SoxProspects.com projects Wehunt as a depth starter or multi-inning reliever, with average command and no true plus pitch. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, though, called him a “massive human,” according to MassLive, which also reported the club views him as a future major league starter.

So which clubs need a pitcher like Wehunt, and could select him in the Rule 5 draft, if it happens? None has been linked to him publicly. But the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres each have seven open spots and only 16 pitchers on the 40-man, the fewest in the majors, according to Baseball America.

The Arizona Diamondbacks also have seven openings, while the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers have six apiece. The Colorado Rockies (four spots, 18 pitchers) and Cleveland Guardians (three, 18) are thin on arms, too.

A team that selects Wehunt pays $100,000 and must keep him on its 26-man roster all season or offer him back to Boston for $50,000.