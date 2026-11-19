The Boston Red Sox have lost one of their free agents to the New York Yankees.

His name is Allan Castro, and he may not be totally familiar to Boston fans, but he’s not far from the major leagues, either.

Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips reported Thursday that Castro is signing a minor-league contract with the Yankees, which officially ends his time in the Boston organization after he became a free agent this offseason.

Castro had reached free agency after the expiration of his initial minor league deal in Boston, which saw him climb the ladder to Triple-A but not reach the major leagues.

One Red Sox fan replied with what Boston fans are all thinking about this news, writing on X: “He’s going to have one annoying series against the Sox at some point.”

Who is Allan Castro?

Castro is a 23-year-old, switch-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic.

He has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox organization.

They signed him when he was still a teenager, and he debuted in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. He batted .232 in that debut season with eight doubles, seven triples and three home runs in 46 games.l

The next year, Castro split time between Rookie-Ball in the Florida Complex League as well as Single-A Salem. He combined ot hit .260 in 49 games with five doubles, six triples, three home runs and eight steals.

Castro played at both Single-A Salem and High-A Greeneville in 2023 and combined for a .261 average with 31 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 19 steals.

In 2024, he reached Double-A Portland for the first time, but struggled there with a .180 average in 28 games.

He spent all of 2025 with Portland and hit .268 in 92 games with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 15 steals.

Castro then spent all of 2026 in Triple-A at Worcester. In 119 games, he had a .252 average with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 77 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

The switch-hitter finally tapped into his power over the past couple seasons, and it’s a development that could eventually allow him to play in the major leagues.

Will Allan Castro Make Yankees?

Castro won’t be expected to begin the 2027 season in the major leagues with the Yankees, who have a crowded outfield as it is.

He does have enough of a well-rounded skillset of power and speed, though, to think that he could intrigue New York enough to be called up at some point.

Castro likely isn’t a future star, but he really could impact games with an occasional homer or steal if given the opportunity.

That won’t come in Boston, and now the question becomes whether it will come in the Bronx.