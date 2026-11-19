From the moment the Boston Red Sox brought in Sonny Gray, he was widely seen as a one-year option for the starting rotation. His option was too expensive, and as he ages, the Red Sox likely weren’t going to want to pay him for multiple years at a time.

That’s official now, with Gray signing a two-year, $55 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. It wasn’t unexpected, but Gray does leave a massive hole in the Red Sox rotation that needs to be replaced.

In 2026, Gray had a 2.72 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over 169 innings. That type of production doesn’t grow on trees. So, they need to think about how they overcome losing Gray. That could come internally. It could come from a trade. It could also come by signing a free agent, like Nick Pivetta.

Boston Red Sox Pushed to Bring Back Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox are down a veteran, right-handed pitcher from their rotation now. So, it makes some sense to bring in a veteran, right-handed pitcher. It especially makes sense to bring one in who knows the pitching staff, with the lockout likely limiting the amount of work players get with their new teams. That’s where Nick Pivetta comes into play.

Pivetta pitched for the Red Sox from 2020 through the 2024 season, with mixed results. He typically provided length at the back-end of the rotation, with a 4.29 ERA during his time in Boston. He then went on to have two excellent seasons with the San Diego Padres, and Daniel Mader of NESN believes it would make sense to bring him back to Boston.

“How about a reunion? Nick Pivetta decided to leave the Red Sox for the Padres in the 2024-25 offseason, inking a four-year, $55 million deal at the time. He likely won’t command that long of a contract this time around, but he’s remained a strong right-handed arm when healthy,” Mader wrote.

“Pivetta first landed with Boston via trade in 2020, and he became a reliable arm in both the rotation and bullpen during his five years with the Red Sox. He peaked with a two-year stretch in 2022 and 2023, posting a 4.56 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 33 starts in 2022, then following it up by moving to the bullpen in 2023 and finding success with a 4.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 142.2 innings.”

In April of 2026, Pivetta hit the IL with a right elbow flexor strain. In his attempt to return, he would famously suffer a setback in a rehab outing that saw him simply walk off the mound. He would finally get back for September, but was still limited.

“After signing with the Padres, Pivetta had his best MLB season yet in 2025, going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 190 strikeouts and a 5.0 WAR in a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. Injuries, however, held Pivetta to just eight appearances in 2026, and San Diego declined its club option on Pivetta, making him a free agent,” Mader wrote.

“Outside of his right elbow flexor strain last season, Pivetta has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in MLB at times. He’s familiar with the Red Sox, is one year removed from a career season and shouldn’t be overly expensive, making him a strong fit to replace Gray.”

In-House Options for the Red Sox

The good news for the Red Sox is that they don’t need to go out and find a starting pitcher. Even with some recent trades, they have depth options to choose from in their rotation.

The top four are, seemingly, set. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, and Jake Bennett are all back. Then, there are options.

Brayan Bello struggled as a starter last season, but was good out of the bullpen. At one point, he was the Red Sox Opening Day starter. Then, Tanner Houck briefly returned from injury. He was once an All-Star, and while that’s a big ask to get back to, it’s not impossible.

Then, Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo are also starters. Overlooked a bit now, they dealt with injuries in 2026.

The Red Sox do have roster decisions to make with that group. However, it’s clear they have options to replace Sonny Gray.