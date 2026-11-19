Sonny Gray, who won 18 games for the Boston Red Sox and led the team to the playoffs in the 2026 season, said a reunion with the Red Sox never gained traction before the right-hander signed with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

His departure removes the one pitcher who steadied Boston’s rotation all season, and it raises the question of who fills that role in 2027.

The Twins announced the deal Wednesday. Gray signed a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out after the 2027 season, a homecoming of sorts for the veteran who pitched in Minnesota in 2022 and 2023.

Boston never mounted a push to extend him, and his stay on the open market was brief. Gray entered the winter as the Red Sox’s most prominent free agent, having reached the end of the three-year, $75 million deal he first signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in November 2023.

So did the Red Sox ever try to bring him back?

“As far as a reunion, it never really came up,” Gray said during his introductory Zoom call with Minnesota reporters, as quoted by MassLive.

The sides did talk, Gray said, but never got near an agreement, an outcome he said did not bother him.

He left no bitterness behind. Gray spoke warmly of his year in Boston, crediting the organization with teaching him about pitching, and said nothing lingers from the way the season ended. Interim manager Chad Tracy pulled him after 4 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, but the two have since spoken.

As for Minnesota, Gray said his family knows the people there and likes them, and that he would not have returned unless he believed the Twins could win.

Sonny Gray’s 2026 Season With the Boston Red Sox

Boston acquired Gray from St. Louis in November 2025, sending Brandon Clarke, Richard Fitts and a player to be named later to the Cardinals. The idea was to give left-hander Garrett Crochet, a Cy Young runner-up in 2025, a veteran partner at the top of the rotation.

Then Crochet spent most of the season fighting injuries. At age 36, Gray ably filled the role of staff ace vacated by Crochet.

He went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA, the best mark of his career over a full season, and tied for the major league lead in wins. He made a team-high 29 starts, threw 169 innings, struck out 149 batters and posted a 1.15 WHIP. Gray led the Red Sox in starts, innings and ERA, and he finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.

Boston Red Sox Pitching Plans Without Gray

Retirement talk surfaced as the year went on. Gray said it amounted to superstition while he was pitching well, not a plan, and that his family settled quickly after the season on another year.

“I have a ton to still offer to this game,” Gray said.

Craig Breslow, the Red Sox’s president of baseball operations, has said repeatedly that he is comfortable with the in-house options. Crochet is expected to reclaim the top spot after his lost season, with left-handers Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez behind him.

Jake Bennett, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo round out the depth chart. Breslow has called the rotation a strength for 2027, saying it “is in a really good place,” according to The Boston Globe.

Gray’s 29 starts and 169 innings in 2026 now have to come from somewhere else. Boston will start finding out where when camp opens in the spring.