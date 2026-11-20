The Boston Red Sox have made some moves early on this offseason.

They most notably signed first baseman Jake Bauers. They also added a new backup catcher in Nick Fortes through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yet, with the Red Sox looking to be contenders in 2027, they should not be done yet. They still have some areas on their roster that they should be looking to improve after their terrible postseason.

One need that the Red Sox have is another starting pitcher. They lost star pitcher Sonny Gray in free agency to the Minnesota Twins, so there is a hole in the front half of their rotation.

Due to this, the Red Sox could look to add another starting pitcher through the trade market. When looking at trade candidates around the league, Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore stands out as an interesting option.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Red Sox land Gore from the Rangers in a big swap.

Red Sox Get:

MacKenzie Gore

Rangers Get:

Marcus Phillips

Blake Wehunt

Luke Heyman

With this trade, the Red Sox would be adding an All-Star starting pitcher to boost their rotation. The Rangers, on the other hand, would land three promising prospects for Gore.

Gore Would Give Red Sox Interesting Bounce-Back Candidate

Gore just completed his first season with the Rangers in 2026 and had mixed results.

In 34 games with Texas in 2026, Gore posted an 8-11 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 174 strikeouts. With this, he struggled a bit during his first season as a Ranger.

Although this is the case, Gore’s past success would make him an interesting pitcher for the Red Sox to bring in. He was an All-Star just back during the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals. He also had a 3.90 ERA in 32 games with Washington in 2024, so he has shown that he can be an impactful pitcher.

Furthermore, at just 27 years old, Gore still has the potential to improve his game further. Thus, with the Red Sox needing pitching help, Gore would be an interesting player for them to take a chance on.

Gore Could Break Out With the Red Sox

Gore has shown some promise in his career, but it is fair to wonder if he still has not hit his ceiling yet.

Gore is a former top prospect who has the tools to emerge as a major star. Due to this, the Red Sox would be wise to consider taking a gamble on him.

If Boston acquired Gore and he took that next step, he would be a major pickup for them. Thus, it would be understandable if Boston took a gamble on him this offseason through trade.