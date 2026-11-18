The Boston Red Sox acquired Adley Rutschman at the 2026 Trade Deadline for a few prominent prospects. Now, the Red Sox have acquired another catcher via trade, albeit as a backup for less.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox have acquired catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Angel Roa.

With the acquisition so close to Friday’s non-tender deadline, it could spell doom for another catcher on the roster, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Either way, it looks as if Fortes will serve as Rutschman’s backup, and Boston will have to make a 40-man move to clear room for the backstop on the roster.

Update: Connor Wong has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

How Will Nick Fortes Help the Boston Red Sox?

The Miami Marlins drafted Fortes in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi. He debuted for Miami in 2021 and exceeded rookie limits in 2022. In five seasons with the Marlins, Fortes slashed .225/.277/.344 with 25 home runs.

At the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Marlins traded Fortes to Tampa Bay for a minor leaguer. He played in 38 games with the Rays post-deadline. In 2026, Fortes appeared in 109 games, slashing .258/.304/.376 with six home runs. Fortes went hitless in five at-bats during the Rays’ pennant run.

While Fortes doesn’t bring much in the way of his bat, he is an above-average defender, per Baseball Savant.

Fortes is entering his age-30 season, but will not be a free agent until after the 2028 season. He is second-year arbitration-eligible with a projected salary of $3.4 million.

As for the player Boston gave away, Roa is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound relief pitcher from Venezuela. Entering his age-18 season, Roa is a developmental piece that is not part of the organization’s top 30.

What’s Next for Boston?

With Wong having been designated for assignment, the Red Sox will carry two catchers on the 40-man roster. Wong could’ve been non-tendered, but regardless, Boston will roll with Fortes as their new backup.

With Rutschman’s issues with injuries and inconsistency in the last two seasons, Fortes may be heavily relied upon in 2027. The three-time All-Star catcher played in just 32 games post-deadline for the Red Sox, slashing .222/.278/.410 with five home runs.

As for Wong, this will be the end of his six-year tenure with Boston, where he has spent his entire career. The age-31 catcher was not a free agent until after the 2028 season.