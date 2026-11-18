The Boston Red Sox outfield remains overcrowded, with Gold Glovers Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela occupying right and center field, and former No. 1 overall prospect Roman Anthony in left. Jarren Duran has been the odd man out, and especially after a down year in 2026, the now-30-year-old speedster appears more likely than ever to be traded.

But where, and for whom?

A new trade pitch published Tuesday by Baseball Trade Values offers a possible answer. The proposed trade would ship Duran to the San Diego Padres for backup catcher Freddy Fermin and 19-year-old pitching prospect Carlos Alvarez, who commanded a $1 million bonus when the Padres signed him out of the Dominican Republic last year.

Baseball Trade Values rates the swap a dead heat, with each side at 0.9 on its surplus-value scale. The trade pitch is a hypothetical — but the clock is real. Boston has until Nov. 20 to tender Duran a 2027 contract, or he walks for nothing.

Duran, 30, was born Sept. 5, 1996, in Corona, Calif., and the Red Sox drafted him in the seventh round in 2018 out of Cal State Long Beach. The left-handed-hitting outfielder debuted July 17, 2021, and owns a career line of .254/.314/.432 with 70 home runs and 112 stolen bases. His best year was 2024: .285/.342/.492 with 21 homers and 34 steals, good for eighth in AL MVP voting. Then came a drop to .207/.266/.361 in 2026, though he still hit 20 homers and stole 21 bases.

Jarren Duran Trade Fit With the San Diego Padres

Any Duran deal will “probably be to the Padres because they love him,” MLB insider Jon Heyman said. Before the 2025 deadline, San Diego offered Dylan Cease and Ethan Salas plus another prospect for him, and Boston rejected the bid.

In left field, Dustin Harris and Samad Taylor are slated to platoon. Duran is arbitration-eligible in both 2027 and 2028, and Statcast graded him four runs above average defensively in 2026, sixth-best among left fielders. His 2027 salary is projected just north of $11 million after a season worth 0.4 WAR.

Fermin is expendable. With Salas already in the majors at 20, the Padres are likely to trade Fermin or Luis Campusano, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Freddy Fermin, Carlos Alvarez and the Boston Red Sox

Fermin, 31, was born May 16, 1995, in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. He debuted July 15, 2022, with Kansas City, and the Padres acquired him in 2025 for Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek. He has hit .251/.302/.364 with 24 home runs in 389 career games, including .203/.274/.315 this year.

His value is defensive: an above-average framer and elite blocker, with three years of club control and a projected 2027 salary of $2.6 million. Adley Rutschman, the switch-hitter acquired from Baltimore this summer, anchors the position. Boston pitchers posted a 3.17 ERA in his 28 starts behind the plate and 3.81 with the other four catchers. Backup Connor Wong has a .586 OPS over two seasons; Fermin’s 2026 OPS was .589, so the gain is in the glove.

Alvarez, a 6-foot-4 left-hander, signed in January 2025 for $1 million as the No. 39 international prospect. He posted a 9.78 ERA with 31 walks in 23 innings that year, then went 2-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 44 1/3 Dominican Summer League innings this year.

The money favors Boston. Swapping Duran’s projected $11.1 million for Fermin’s $2.6 million trims about $8.5 million from a payroll projected at slightly over $208 million before Jake Bauers signed a four-year, $58 million contract. Bauers will rotate through designated hitter, first base and both corner outfield spots, according to MLB.com.

That makes the deal efficient — a roster spot and payroll space without a non-tender. Some teams believe Boston wants major league value matching Duran’s pre-2026 output, and this return is a backup catcher and a rookie-level arm. Boston gets the cleaner short-term result. San Diego owns the higher ceiling if Duran’s bat returns toward 2024 form.