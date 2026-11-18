Sonny Gray is headed back to the Minnesota Twins, signing a two-year contract after an 18-win season with the Boston Red Sox.

The deal includes an opt-out after the first season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, a clause that leaves open how long the 37-year-old stays in Minnesota.

The Twins announced the signing Wednesday. Gray will be paid $55 million over two years, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, an average of $27.5 million a season. He is a client of McKinnis Sports, according to MLB Trade Rumors. “Skies are Gray but things are looking Sonny!” the club wrote on social media, a pun on the pitcher’s surname.

Sonny Gray’s 18-Win Season With the Boston Red Sox

Gray went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts for Boston, striking out 149 batters against 46 walks in 169 innings, with a 1.15 WHIP. His 18 wins were a career high and led the American League, and he finished fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting.

With Garrett Crochet sidelined for most of the year by left shoulder inflammation, Gray became the Red Sox’s ace and earned a spot on the All-MLB Second Team. He allowed more than three earned runs in only four of his starts and one run or none in 16.

On June 28 at Fenway Park, Gray carried a no-hitter against the New York Yankees until Amed Rosario singled with one out in the eighth inning. Moments earlier, he’d struck out Spencer Jones to become the seventh active pitcher with 2,000 career strikeouts. He finished with nine strikeouts and one walk on 97 pitches.

So how does a pitcher coming off an 18-win season reach free agency? Boston had acquired Gray in a November 2025 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sending right-hander Richard Fitts and a left-hander drafted in 2024 to St. Louis, according to Forbes. The teams reworked his contract at the time, trimming his 2026 salary to $31 million. When the season ended, the Red Sox declined a $30 million mutual option for 2027, according to The Associated Press, and Gray hit the market.

Sonny Gray’s Career Path Back to the Minnesota Twins

Born Nov. 7, 1989, in Smyrna, Tenn., Gray pitched at Vanderbilt before the Oakland Athletics took him with the 18th overall pick of the 2011 draft. He debuted in the majors July 10, 2013, and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. His nickname is “Pickles.”

The reunion is Gray’s seventh stop since that debut, following Oakland, the Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, the Twins, the Cardinals and Boston. He is 143-107 with a 3.51 ERA and 2,074 strikeouts in 2,087 innings over 368 games (359 starts), and he is a three-time All-Star (2015, 2019, 2023).

Minnesota first acquired Gray from the Cincinnati Reds in March 2022, sending 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to Cincinnati. In two seasons with the Twins, Gray went 16-13 with a 2.90 ERA in 56 starts and helped the club to its first postseason series victory in 21 years.

His 2023 season produced a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 innings, an All-Star selection and second place in AL Cy Young voting. The Twins had exercised his $12.7 million club option for that season. Gray then declined a one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer and signed with St. Louis on a three-year, $75 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In 2026, Gray threw six pitches, none more than 21.7% of the time: a sinker (92 mph average), sweeper (84.8), cutter (88.3), four-seam fastball (91.5), curveball (79.6) and changeup (86.2).