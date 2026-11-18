The Red Sox designated catcher Connor Wong for assignment on Wednesday, severing the last link to Boston’s infamous 2020 trade of American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move opens a roster spot for catcher Nick Fortes, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for 17-year-old pitching prospect Angel Roa, according to MassLive‘s Chris Cotillo.

Wong, 30, who spent six years in Boston, hit .233/.308/.348 in 77 games this season. Across 2025 and 2026 combined, he slashed .214/.287/.299. Boston shopped him as early as June.

“The Red Sox are shopping Wong in particular,” The Athletic‘s Jen McCaffrey reported at the time, as quoted by MLB Trade Rumors.

Fortes, who turned 30 last week, batted .258/.304/.376 with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 109 games for the pennant-winning Rays this season. He shared the Tampa Bay job with Liam Hicks over the final two months and started Game 3 of the World Series.

“He’s a really solid guy with plus defense and game-calling,” a longtime scout told MassLive.

Fortes appears to be somewhat more expensive than Wong. “Wong was projected $2.8M in arbitration,” Cotillo reported. “Fortes is $3.4M.”

Wong Was Last Red Sox Player From the Mookie Betts Trade

Boston sent Betts, left-hander David Price and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020 and received outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and Wong. Wong was the last player from the deal to stick with the Red Sox — until Wednesday.

Verdugo hit .281/.338/.424 with 43 home runs in four seasons with Boston before the Red Sox traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2023 for pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice. He hit .233 for New York in 2024, then played 56 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2025 before they released him. The San Diego Padres released him in May, two months after signing him to a minor league deal, as he faced season-ending shoulder surgery.

Downs hit .154 in 14 games for Boston in 2022, and the Red Sox designated him for assignment that December to make room for Masataka Yoshida. Downs later signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, where he has played since 2024.

A Houston native, Wong was a third-round pick by the Dodgers in 2017 out of the University of Houston. He debuted for Boston on June 22, 2021, and owns a .243/.304/.372 career line with 27 home runs and 128 RBIs in 425 games. His best year was 2024, when he hit .280 with 13 home runs.

A finger fracture sent him to the injured list in April 2025, and he finished that season hitting .190 without a home run in 63 games. Wong then underwent hand surgery in October, with Carlos Narváez having overtaken him as Boston’s starter.

Adley Rutschman Extension Speculation Surrounds Red Sox

Adley Rutschman, 28, is Boston’s starting catcher. The three-time All-Star arrived from the Baltimore Orioles at the Aug. 3 trade deadline after the Red Sox sent Narváez and three prospects to Baltimore.

Rutschman is “in an advantageous position to land a contract extension in the coming months,” columnist Peter Abraham wrote in The Boston Globe, provided the catcher wants one. Otherwise, he can become a free agent after the 2027 season. The Red Sox have a “good chance” of getting a deal done, according to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman.

Asked about it this month, president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said, “Those are conversations that we’ll keep to ourselves,” as quoted by The Boston Globe. Abraham argued that the prospects Boston surrendered leave little room to let Rutschman walk after 2027.

Boston pitchers posted a 3.17 ERA in the 28 games Rutschman started behind the plate, compared with 3.81 for the four other catchers, including Wong, according to the Globe.

Boston still has until Friday to trade Wong before the non-tender deadline arrives. After that, the last player from the Betts trade belongs to someone else, becomes a free agent himself, or voluntarily accepts a demotion to the Red Sox minor league system.