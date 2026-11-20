Former Boston Red Sox lefty Darwinzon Hernández has agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets, after four seasons pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan’s Pacific League, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Boston cut him loose in January 2023 after he issued walks at a higher rate than any other pitcher who had worked 80 or more big league innings since 2019. So what changed in Japan?

The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $4 million in 2027 and $3.75 million in each of the final two seasons, according to reporter José F. Rivera.

Hernández, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound left-hander born in Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela, turns 30 on Dec. 17. He debuted with Boston on April 23, 2019, and pitched for the club through 2022.

Darwinzon Hernández’s Red Sox Career

The Red Sox signed him out of Venezuela in August 2013, at age 16, as an international free agent for just $7,500.

By 2019, MLB Pipeline ranked him Boston’s top pitching prospect and No. 4 overall. His fastball sat around 95 mph and reached 97, paired with a good but inconsistent breaking ball.

Most observers pegged him for relief work, though a rotation spot stayed possible if his control improved, according to Over the Monster.

In the spring of 2019 he threw two scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

“Hernandez has the best pure stuff in the system, but he’s still learning to harness it,” an MLB Pipeline scouting report stated in 2019. “He was dominant as a starter down the stretch last summer in Class A Advanced, then excelled as a reliever in Double-A and the Arizona Fall League.”

“He’s got a hell of an arm, I’ll tell you that,” Boston’s then-ace Chris Sale said, as quoted by MLB.com. Sale added that he saw Hernández as a potential key reliever and perhaps a starter down the road.

Hernández’s best season came in 2021, when he made 48 relief appearances with a 3.38 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 40 innings. He also walked 31. That October, he appeared in the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Then came 2022. He opened the year at Triple-A Worcester, then had surgery for a torn meniscus in May. After he returned in July, he surrendered 16 earned runs in 6 2/3 innings over seven appearances, a 21.60 ERA.

The strikeouts always came. So did the walks: 133 and 73 across his 85 1/3 career innings in Boston.

Boston designated him for assignment on Jan. 6, 2023, to clear room for veteran Justin Turner, according to MLB.com. Five days later, the Red Sox traded him to Baltimore for cash considerations.

Baltimore designated him for assignment 15 days later. He cleared waivers and went outright to Norfolk, where he posted a 2.96 ERA in 27 1/3 innings before the Orioles released him in July 2023.

Why the New York Mets Signed Darwinzon Hernández

That summer, Hernández signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Over four seasons in Japan, he logged 136 games with a 2.46 ERA, 168 strikeouts and 48 holds in 131 2/3 innings.

His walk rate dropped to 8 percent, less than half of his 17.7 percent mark in Boston, while his strikeout rate held at 31.3 percent.

In 2024, he struck out 72 in 48 innings with a 2.25 ERA. In 2026, he posted a 1.48 ERA in 45 games, with 52 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42 2/3 innings. The Hawks won back-to-back Japan Series titles in 2025 and 2026 with Hernández on the staff.

Hernández wanted a return to MLB. His four-seam fastball and sinker each averaged at least 95 mph in Boston, according to MLB Trade Rumors, and the left-handed relief market was led by Adrián Morejón, with Alex Vesia, Steven Okert and JoJo Romero among the other options.

Whether the control gains travel back to MLB is the open question. MLB Trade Rumors noted that NPB tends to favor pitchers, and that clubs may doubt the improvement will hold up against major league hitters.

The Mets just committed $12 million to find out.