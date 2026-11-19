The Boston Red Sox could look to pull off a blockbuster to address some help on the infield.

Boston had another early playoff exit, as the Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round for the second year in a row.

The Red Sox made their first big move of the offseason by signing Jake Bauers, but Boston will likely look to add more.

Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Acquires Ketel Marte

Boston is looking to add to its lineup, which they did with the Bauers signing.

With that, former MLB GM and now insider Jim Bowden shared a trade pitch that sees the Red Sox acquiring Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Red Sox acquire:

Diamondbacks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and make sense for both sides. The Red Sox would acquire the best player in the deal, while Arizona gets two impactful MLB players and moves on from Marte.

Marte has four years left on his six-year, $116.5 million deal, which is team-friendly for how good a player he is. He could be the Red Sox’s starting second baseman and add some power to the middle of the lineup. He hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs last season and is a three-time MLB All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

In return, Boston would deal Jarren Duran, whose name has come up in rumors. Duran struggled last season as he hit .207 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. However, he is a prime change-of-scenery candidate.

Boston acquired Mead last year, but an injury derailed his season, and now the Red Sox could move on from him. The 26-year-old played in just 1 game for Boston before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Analyst Explains Trade Pitch

The proposed deal from Bowden would be a three-player blockbuster.

Boston would take a flier on Marte, who Bowden believes fits perfectly with the Red Sox’s infield.

“The Diamondbacks would like to move on from Marte, and trade would be a good change of scenery for Marte, as well,” Bowden wrote. “I like the fit for the Red Sox, specifically for what he could do for their lineup. He could be the missing piece for an offense that was lacking in impact bats this past season.

“Putting Marte and Jake Bauers alongside Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Adley Rutschman, Ceddanne Rafaela and Co. would give the Red Sox an exciting, balanced lineup that has length.”

The Red Sox, meanwhile, give up on Duran and Mead, who are both young and impactful MLB players. Yet, to get a player of the caliber of Marte, they need to give up something.