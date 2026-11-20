The time has finally come for the Boston Red Sox to decide what they’re doing with outfielder Jarren Duran.

Teams have until 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 20th, to tender contracts to players. For the Red Sox, Duran is among the players who need to have their contract tendered by then. Prior to that, however, they could still trade Duran. If they leave him non-tendered, then he becomes a free agent.

The expectation is that if the Red Sox do tender a contract, Duran will make around $11 million next year. They’d still be able to trade him, but things get more complicated from there.

Making a decision on what to do with Duran is something the Red Sox have kicked the can on for some time. They’ve had trouble trading him because of reportedly overvaluing him. However, coming off an abysmal season, it’s hard to keep doing that and running back a lineup with too many outfielders.

What Should the Boston Red Sox Do With Jarren Duran?

The Red Sox clearly have too many outfielders demanding playing time. It’s not practical to pay Duran $11 million to ride the bench alongside Masataka Yoshida, waiting for an injury.

As Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated wrote, it also makes sense to trade him before the deadline to tender contracts. That way the team he lands on can handle his contract details themselves.

“If the Red Sox are going to trade Duran, it would make sense to do so before the deadline on Friday so that the team acquiring him can sort out his ultimate contract,” Patrick McAvoy wrote. “Duran has been a trade candidate for years at this point. It seems like every offseason and every trade deadline over the last few years he has been discussed. But in those previous cases, Boston held onto him every time. If Duran isn’t traded on Friday and is tendered a contract — which should be considered very likely — then there’s no way to know what will happen, especially with a looming lockout.”

It would be difficult to non-tender Duran. That would send him to free agency, and the Red Sox would essentially be losing him for nothing. So, with two seasons of team control left, that would be a surprise.

Teams Are Looking Into Duran

There have been several teams reportedly looking into making a trade with the Red Sox for Duran. That has included several contenders, but contenders with holes in their outfield.

The most recent team to reportedly have some interest was the Chicago Cubs. However, they’re far from alone. The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros are all also possible suitors. That’s before considering the chances that there is an under-the-radar team out there.

None of them are likely to offer the Red Sox the value they once would have been able to get for Duran. None of them are likely to offer the value the Red Sox still want for Duran. So, if Boston wants to get out from its outfield logjam, it may need to deal with taking a smaller deal.