TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Announcing Deal With Athletics

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today traded OF Nate Eaton to the Athletics, in exchange for minor league RHP Jareth Rayo.”

Eaton appeared in 24 games for the Red Sox last year.

MLB World Reacts To Red Sox-Athletics Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Tyler Milliken: “Jareth Rayo is the return for Nate Eaton, per @FrancysRomero. Entering his age 19 season. 6-3, 195. Tossed 46 innings in the DSL in 2026. 5.50 ERA. 9.0 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9. Should be a few more of these trades coming…”

@_Cody_Miller: “Another stud who is gonna win a World Series with a team not named the Red Sox”

@SleeperAth: “The #Athletics have traded minor-league RH pitcher Jarrett Rayo to Boston in exchange for OF Nate Eaton, per @MLB 👀 Welcome to the Green & Gold Family!💚💛”

Francys Romero: “The Athletics acquired Nate Eaton from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP Jareth Rayo, a Nicaraguan minor league pitcher who played in the Dominican Summer League in 2026, per sources.”

@njkingsbury57: “Unfair for Jareth to have to be associated with one of the worst trades in Red Sox history.”

@joehessert: “Nate is going to kill it out there. Best of luck – always enjoyed watching him play here”

@thomasatattamus: “Very sorry to hear, we will miss you Nate! Good luck!!”

Bob Nightengale: “First trade of the off-season. The Red Sox trade Nate Eaton to the Athletics”

Looking At Eaton

Eaton has spent four seasons playing at the MLB level.

He was picked in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the Red Sox, Eaton spent two seasons playing for the Kansas City Royals.