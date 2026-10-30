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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Announcing Deal With Athletics

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Trevor Story #10, Wilyer Abreu #52, Isiah Kiner-Falefa #2 and Nate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox after a three-run home run in the eighth inning to take the lead against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today traded OF Nate Eaton to the Athletics, in exchange for minor league RHP Jareth Rayo.”

Eaton appeared in 24 games for the Red Sox last year.

MLB World Reacts To Red Sox-Athletics Trade

GettyNate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Tyler Milliken: “Jareth Rayo is the return for Nate Eaton, per @FrancysRomero. Entering his age 19 season. 6-3, 195. Tossed 46 innings in the DSL in 2026. 5.50 ERA. 9.0 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9. Should be a few more of these trades coming…”

@_Cody_Miller: “Another stud who is gonna win a World Series with a team not named the Red Sox”

@SleeperAth: “The #Athletics have traded minor-league RH pitcher Jarrett Rayo to Boston in exchange for OF Nate Eaton, per @MLB 👀 Welcome to the Green & Gold Family!💚💛”

GettyNate Eaton #18 of the Great Britain runs to first base in the first inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic game between Brazil and Great Britain at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Francys Romero: “The Athletics acquired Nate Eaton from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP Jareth Rayo, a Nicaraguan minor league pitcher who played in the Dominican Summer League in 2026, per sources.”

@njkingsbury57: “Unfair for Jareth to have to be associated with one of the worst trades in Red Sox history.”

@joehessert: “Nate is going to kill it out there. Best of luck – always enjoyed watching him play here”

GettyNate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

@thomasatattamus: “Very sorry to hear, we will miss you Nate! Good luck!!”

Bob Nightengale: “First trade of the off-season. The Red Sox trade Nate Eaton to the Athletics”

Looking At Eaton

GettyNate Eaton #18 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a photo on media day at Surprise Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona.

Eaton has spent four seasons playing at the MLB level.

He was picked in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the Red Sox, Eaton spent two seasons playing for the Kansas City Royals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Boston Red Sox Announcing Deal With Athletics

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