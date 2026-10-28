Boston Red Sox Predicted to Acquire $288M Superstar in 5-Player Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox could make some bold moves this offseason to try to get over the hump.

For the second straight year, Boston was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the New York Yankees, which was a disappointing exit.

After another early playoff exit, the Red Sox could look to be aggressive this offseason to bolster their roster.

Trade Pitch has Boston Red Sox Acquiring Bobby Witt Jr.

The Red Sox have plenty of assets to make a big move, and one analyst expects them to pull off a stunning blockbuster.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report shared a five-player trade pitch that has the Red Sox acquiring Bobby Witt Jr. from the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox acquire:

Royals acquire:

LHP Payton Tolle

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Franklin Arias (MLB No. 2)

OF Justin Gonzales (MLB No. 84)

The proposed five-player trade would be a blockbuster and would shake up the American League. Boston would get Witt Jr., who’s one of the best players in all of baseball, while Kansas City gets two of the top prospects: a young left-handed pitcher who can be a frontline starter and a solid MLB outfielder.

Witt is in the midst of an 11-year, $288.77 million deal with the Royals, but he has a player opt-out after the 2030 season. Witt would become the face of the Red Sox and is one of the best players in all of baseball. He hit .281 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs.

The big part of the return would be Tolle, who looks like a frontline starter. The left-hander is under team control through the 2031 MLB season. He went 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA in 23 starts this season.

Arias would be the other big addition as he’s a high-end prospect who could replace Witt at shortstop starting next season. Gonzalez, meanwhile, is just 19 and is already in Double-A and looks like a future MLB everyday player.

Abreu, meanwhile, would be a starting outfielder for the Royals and add some pop to the lineup.

Analyst Explains Blockbuster Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade would be a monster one, but it does make sense for both sides.

Rymer knows acquiring Witt won’t be cheap while the Royals start to go younger and add more talent throughout their roster.

“So, you want to trade for Witt? Well, this is what it would take,” Rymer wrote. “Or something like it, anyway. Tolle? He’s a potential ace-caliber lefty who still has five years of club control left. Abreu? He’s a Gold Glover with 20-homer power who still has three years of club control left. Arias? He’s the best prospect in the American League. Gonzales? He’s not on Arias’ level, yet he might be Boston’s best pure hitting prospect.

“It’s a haul, alright, but it would return nothing less than the best shortstop in baseball. And arguably, the best player at any position that the sport has to offer.”

However, whether or not the Royals actually want to trade Witt is uncertain.