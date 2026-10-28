Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs Last Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: Kody Clemens #18 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 12, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and had the longest run of his career with the Boston Red Sox (13 seasons).
During his time in Boston, Clemens won three American League Cy Young Awards.
Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs
It’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is coming off the best year of his MLB career for the Minnesota Twins.
The 30-year-old hit 27 home runs with 81 RBIs in 145 games.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on May 24): “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”
Clemens and the Twins did not make the playoffs.
They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 77-85 record in 162 games.
Looking At Kody’s Other MLB Stops
Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
MLB.com wrote (on January 7, 2023): “Detroit Tigers traded LHP Gregory Soto, 2B Kody Clemens and to Philadelphia Phillies for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton, C Donny Sands.”
Clemens spent part of three seasons with the Phillies before getting traded to the Twins in 2025.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Roger Clemens pitched 24 seasons in the MLB.He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and had the longest run of his career with the Boston Red Sox (13 seasons).During his time in Boston, Clemens won three American League Cy Young Awards.Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home RunsIt’s worth noting […]
Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs Last Season