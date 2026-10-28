Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs Last Season

Roger Clemens pitched 24 seasons in the MLB.

He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and had the longest run of his career with the Boston Red Sox (13 seasons).

During his time in Boston, Clemens won three American League Cy Young Awards.

Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs

It’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is coming off the best year of his MLB career for the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old hit 27 home runs with 81 RBIs in 145 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on May 24): “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

Clemens and the Twins did not make the playoffs.

They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 77-85 record in 162 games.

Looking At Kody’s Other MLB Stops

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the Detroit Tigers before a trade sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB.com wrote (on January 7, 2023): “Detroit Tigers traded LHP Gregory Soto, 2B Kody Clemens and to Philadelphia Phillies for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton, C Donny Sands.”

Clemens spent part of three seasons with the Phillies before getting traded to the Twins in 2025.