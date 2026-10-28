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Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs Last Season

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: Kody Clemens #18 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 12, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Roger Clemens pitched 24 seasons in the MLB.

He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and had the longest run of his career with the Boston Red Sox (13 seasons).

GettyRoger Clemens, pitcher for the Boston Red Sox prepares to throw a pitch during the Major League Baseball American League East game against the Cleveland Indians on 27 May 1987 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

During his time in Boston, Clemens won three American League Cy Young Awards.

Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his walk-off, grand slam as he rounds the bases against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Target Field on July 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is coming off the best year of his MLB career for the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old hit 27 home runs with 81 RBIs in 145 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on May 24): “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

GettyFormer Boston Red Sox player Roger Clemens talks with Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins after throwing a ceremonial first pitch before a game at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clemens and the Twins did not make the playoffs.

They finished the year as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 77-85 record in 162 games.

Looking At Kody’s Other MLB Stops

GettyBrooks Lee #22 of the Minnesota Twins celebrated the Kody Clemens #2 after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of the game at Target Field August 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the Detroit Tigers before a trade sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB.com wrote (on January 7, 2023): “Detroit Tigers traded LHP Gregory Soto, 2B Kody Clemens and to Philadelphia Phillies for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton, C Donny Sands.”

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 09, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Clemens spent part of three seasons with the Phillies before getting traded to the Twins in 2025.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Son Of Boston Red Sox Legend Hit 27 Home Runs Last Season

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