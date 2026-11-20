The Boston Red Sox have had themselves a pretty eventful start to the offseason.

They most notably signed NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to a four-year, $56 million contract. They also added catcher Nick Flores from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, the Red Sox are continuing to stay busy, as they have signed a former New York Yankees outfielder.

Boston Red Sox Sign Former Yankees Speedster

According to 7News Boston’s Ari Alexander, the Red Sox have signed former Yankees outfielder Duke Ellis to a minor league contract for the 2027 season.

“Source: The #RedSox have agreed to a minor league deal with OF Duke Ellis, pending physical. The deal is split, with $1 million in MLB, or $70k over minimum, whichever is greater. Ellis stole 60 bases in Triple-A in 2026 in 99 games,” Alexander posted on X.

Source: The #RedSox have agreed to a minor league deal with OF Duke Ellis, pending physical. The deal is split, with $1 million in MLB, or $70k over minimum, whichever is greater. Ellis stole 60 bases in Triple-A in 2026 in 99 games. https://t.co/dwiAGvgP3q — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 20, 2026

With this move, the Red Sox have added a new fast outfielder who has some MLB experience to their depth.

Looking at Ellis

Ellis spent all of this past season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 99 games for the Triple-A club in 2026, Ellis posted five home runs, 26 RBI, 60 stolen bases, and a .276 batting average.

Ellis has also stolen at least 40 bases in each of his last three minor league seasons. Thus, there is no question that he is a threat on the basepaths.

Ellis last played in the majors during the 2024 season. In 11 games split between the Chicago White Sox and Yankees, he posted five stolen bases and a .200 batting average.