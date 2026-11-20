The Boston Red Sox have been one of the more active teams to begin the offseason, and that is set to continue on Friday. That is because MLB’s contract tender deadline is just hours away, which means the Red Sox have a very big decision to make on All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and his future with the team.

After enjoying a breakout campaign in 2024, Duran has regressed in each of the past two seasons, leaving Boston’s front office in a strange spot when it comes to his contract status. There are several different things the team could do with Duran, but if you ask one MLB insider, he believes that his time with the Red Sox is coming to an end one way or another.

Red Sox Predicted to Move on From Jarren Duran

After a middling start to his career, Duran broke out in a big way in 2024 when he hit .285 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases. He led the majors with 48 doubles and 14 triples, too, while playing strong defense under the Green Monster at Fenway Park in left field. At the age of 27, it seemed like Duran had finally realized his potential.

Things haven’t gone as smoothly for Duran since, and he is fresh off a miserable 2026 campaign (.207 BA, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 21 SB, .627 OPS). With Boston’s outfield remaining crowded, especially with Roman Anthony hopefully returning to full health next season, Duran may find himself being the odd man out.

Ideally, the Red Sox would be able to trade Duran, but he could simply become a free agent if the front office decides to non-tender him on Friday. At this point, it seems like a 50/50 shot that Boston tenders Duran, but regardless of what happens, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes that his time with the team is coming to an end.

“I think Jarren Duran is fascinating,” Morosi said on “Hot Stove.” “I think one way or another, this could be Jarren Duran’s final 24 hours on the Red Sox roster, either with a trade or a non-tender.”

What Should the Red Sox Do With Jarren Duran?

Getty The Boston Red Sox need to decide what they’re doing with Jarren Duran on Friday, and there are a couple of options.

The decision to sign Jake Bauers early on in free agency seemingly sealed Duran’s fate, as the Sox are going to have to open up a spot in their outfield for Anthony now that Bauers and Willson Contreras will likely be splitting time at first base and designated hitter. With their alignment last season, Boston could play Duran in left field and use Anthony (or Masataka Yoshida) at designated hitter, but now that option appears to be gone.

Duran is projected to make around $11.1 million in arbitration if the Red Sox decide to tender him a contract and keep hold of his rights, but that would almost certainly just lead to him getting traded in the near future. If there’s a market for a potential Duran trade, tendering him a contract makes sense. Otherwise, the best path forward would involve letting him depart in free agency.