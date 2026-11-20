The Boston Red Sox signed Andruw Monasterio, Jahmai Jones, Eli White and Romy Gonzalez to one-year deals for the 2027 season on Friday, the deadline day for deciding whether to tender contracts to eligible players. None of the four Red Sox bench players will be non-tendered.

The four were possible non-tender or trade candidates on a crowded roster, and White and Gonzalez both battled injuries in 2026, which leaves open questions about their availability when spring training opens.

Gonzalez will earn $1.65 million, Monasterio $1.4 million, White $1.325 million and Jones $950,000, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Gonzalez, Monasterio and White all signed for less than the projected arbitration salaries for 2027 of $1.8 million, $1.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Jones landed $50,000 above his $900,000 projection.

Boston Red Sox Injury Updates on Romy Gonzalez, Eli White

Gonzalez’s season began in a surgeon’s office. The 30-year-old Miami native, an 18th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2018 out of the University of Miami, underwent arthroscopic debridement on his left shoulder March 12 and missed the first half of the season. He had signed a $1.6 million deal to avoid arbitration.

He returned June 28 and hit .185/.264/.308 with one homer in 19 games, after batting .305 with nine homers and 53 RBIs in 2025. Boston optioned him to Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 4, and a hyperextended elbow there was still healing when he was “very much in play” for the division series roster, interim manager Chad Tracy said Sept. 29.

White, a 32-year-old Greenville, South Carolina, native, was an 11th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics out of Clemson in 2016. He is a .216 career hitter with 26 home runs and 35 stolen bases. Boston acquired him from Atlanta for pitcher Tyler Uberstine on Aug. 3, when he was earning $900,000 and had no minor league options left.

With Boston, he hit .276/.300/.379 in 60 plate appearances. Then came Sept. 8, when he crashed into a gated section of the Fenway Park center-field wall. White was “on crutches and in a boot,” Tracy said days later. He underwent Lisfranc surgery on his right foot Sept. 22 and moved to the 60-day injured list but is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Red Sox Roles for Andruw Monasterio, Jahmai Jones

Monasterio, 29, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 at age 16. He debuted with Milwaukee on May 28, 2023, and came to Boston on Feb. 9 in the trade that sent Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan to the Brewers.

He played 107 games as Boston’s middle infield shuffled, batting .233/.295/.371 with six homers and 43 RBIs. His OPS was .772 against left-handers and .602 against right-handers. No injured list stints on his record appear for Monasterio.

Jones, 29, is a Roswell, Georgia, native and was the Angels’ second-round pick in 2015. He hit .287 with seven homers and a .937 OPS for Detroit in 2025, then slumped to .137 in 2026 before the Tigers designated him for assignment July 9. Boston traded for him five days later.

Jones’s job is to hit left-handed pitching, and he did it for Boston, batting .308 with four homers and nine RBIs. He also represented South Korea, his mother’s birthplace, in the World Baseball Classic. His 2026 ailments were minor, among them left hip tightness in August, which got him scratched Aug. 17 and, Tracy said, kept his swing from being “fully loose.”