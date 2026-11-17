The Boston Red Sox made the first big hitting signing of free agency and now have revised their plans going forward.

There’s always going to be a first move, and this time around, it was Boston signing Jake Bauers, the NLCS MVP and World Series champion from the Milwaukee Brewers.

They didn’t go cheap. Bauers cost them a four-year contract for $58 million — but if he can replicate the production of his 2026 season, that could turn out to be a bargain.

Bauers’ acquisition did raise the question of first base and DH, but it seems that between he and Willson Contreras, they’ll have it mostly covered.

It likely sets up trades of Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida, at least in concept, but the other question on the table is what’s left for Boston to do as far as additions.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the introduction of Bauers and shared what might come next.

Red Sox Plans

Breslow insinuated that the Red Sox may not have a lot more big shopping to do after the Bauers signing.

“We’ll largely continue to look for ways that we can improve the team,” Breslow told reporters on Tuesday. “But I feel like Jake puts a pretty sizable dent in the shopping list.”

If the Red Sox could use anything else, it’d probably be in the pitching department, and there are a lot of notable arms available.

The hitter market was a lot thinner, so landing Bauers early was a shrewd business move by Boston.

Jake Bauers in Red Sox Lineup

The Red Sox are likely excited about adding Bauers to an already solid lineup.

“We have a good lineup,” Breslow said Tuesday. “… I don’t think anybody ever says, ‘Our work is done.’ We’ll continue to look for ways we might be able to improve. I think it’s hard to envision that there’s something significant on the horizon.”

That certainly sounds like a decision maker who thinks Bauers might be the biggest swing they take this offseason.

When the dust settles, that probably isn’t a bad outcome. It could just make the weeks and months ahead a little underwhelming for Boston fans — but the Red Sox already landed their big target.