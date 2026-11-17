The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they got into the MLB playoffs despite a lot of turmoil.
That said, the Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.
Boston Red Sox Send 24-Year-Old Pitcher To Royals
On Tuesday, Francys Romero Beisbol FR reported that the Red Sox had traded a pitcher to the Kansas City Royals.
Romero wrote: “Sources: The Kansas City Royals have acquired 24-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Angel Bastardo from the Boston Red Sox in a trade. Bastardo had signed with Boston for the 2027 season just a few weeks ago.”
Social Media Reacts To Trade
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
MLB Pipeline: “The Royals are acquiring RHP Angel Bastardo from the Red Sox, per @FrancysRomero. The 24-year-old transitioned to the bullpen this summer after Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the 2025 season:”
Chris Cotillo: “Red Sox shipping Angel Bastardo to the Royals for a minor leaguer. @FrancysRomero first. Bastardo was a R5 protection candidate. Looks like KC may add him to 40-man.”
@JohnyJ_15: “Bastardo struck out 73 in 54 1/3 innings in AAA last season. Upper 90s fastball.”
Tyler Milliken: “The Red Sox have dealt Angel Bastardo to the Royals, per @FrancysRomero 🚨 Bastardo was selected in Rule 5 previously and returned. Red Sox won’t take the chance this time with him needing to be protected again.”
Looking At The Red Sox Right Now
The Red Sox finished the 2026 regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.
They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Chris Sale and Mookie Betts were still on the roster.
TRADE: Boston Red Sox Immediately Send 24-Year-Old Pitcher To Royals