The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they got into the MLB playoffs despite a lot of turmoil.

That said, the Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Boston Red Sox Send 24-Year-Old Pitcher To Royals

Getty Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

On Tuesday, Francys Romero Beisbol FR reported that the Red Sox had traded a pitcher to the Kansas City Royals.

Romero wrote: “Sources: The Kansas City Royals have acquired 24-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Angel Bastardo from the Boston Red Sox in a trade. Bastardo had signed with Boston for the 2027 season just a few weeks ago.”

Social Media Reacts To Trade

Getty FEBRUARY 20: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

MLB Pipeline: “The Royals are acquiring RHP Angel Bastardo from the Red Sox, per @FrancysRomero. The 24-year-old transitioned to the bullpen this summer after Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the 2025 season:”

Chris Cotillo: “Red Sox shipping Angel Bastardo to the Royals for a minor leaguer. @FrancysRomero first. Bastardo was a R5 protection candidate. Looks like KC may add him to 40-man.”

Getty Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against team Canada during a game at TD Ballpark on March 03, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

@JohnyJ_15: “Bastardo struck out 73 in 54 1/3 innings in AAA last season. Upper 90s fastball.”

Tyler Milliken: “The Red Sox have dealt Angel Bastardo to the Royals, per @FrancysRomero 🚨 Bastardo was selected in Rule 5 previously and returned. Red Sox won’t take the chance this time with him needing to be protected again.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

Getty Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox finished the 2026 regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Chris Sale and Mookie Betts were still on the roster.