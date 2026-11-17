The Boston Red Sox have traded 27-year-old left-hander Raymond Burgos to the Athletics for minor league right-hander Kenya Huggins, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Via Speier on Bluesky: “The Red Sox have traded Raymond Burgos to the A’s for minor league RHP Kenya Huggins, thus opening a 40-man spot for Jake Bauers.”

“Huggins is coming off a solid Arizona Fall League performance, where he had a 1.74 ERA and 31% K rate. He has a high slot and good extension, so fits the mold of “unusual” everyone wants. He’s 23 and will be Rule 5 eligible if there is a R5 draft. www.baseball-reference.com/register/pla…”

Boston Red Sox Trade Raymond Burgos to Athletics to Clear Room for Jake Bauers

The Red Sox signed Burgos to a minor-league contract in May after starting the season with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League.

Burgos made nine appearances with the Red Sox this year, posting a 4.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings. He posted a 5.14 ERA in 70 innings across 17 appearances (15 starts) at Triple-A Worcester this year.

More to come.