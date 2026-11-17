MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: First baseman Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox have traded 27-year-old left-hander Raymond Burgos to the Athletics for minor league right-hander Kenya Huggins, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
Via Speier on Bluesky: “The Red Sox have traded Raymond Burgos to the A’s for minor league RHP Kenya Huggins, thus opening a 40-man spot for Jake Bauers.”
“Huggins is coming off a solid Arizona Fall League performance, where he had a 1.74 ERA and 31% K rate. He has a high slot and good extension, so fits the mold of “unusual” everyone wants. He’s 23 and will be Rule 5 eligible if there is a R5 draft. www.baseball-reference.com/register/pla…”
Boston Red Sox Trade Raymond Burgos to Athletics to Clear Room for Jake Bauers
The Red Sox signed Burgos to a minor-league contract in May after starting the season with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League.
Burgos made nine appearances with the Red Sox this year, posting a 4.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings. He posted a 5.14 ERA in 70 innings across 17 appearances (15 starts) at Triple-A Worcester this year.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Trade 27-Year-Old Pitcher to Clear Space for Jake Bauers