The Boston Red Sox could be preparing to part ways with a former All-Star pitcher as an important MLB roster deadline approaches.

Boston is exploring trade interest in Tanner Houck, according to WEEI insider Rob Bradford, raising new questions about the right-hander’s future with the organization.

In a November 17 post on X, Bradford identified Houck, Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo as three pitchers the Red Sox are gauging interest in ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline.

The development is particularly notable for Houck, who earned an American League All-Star selection in 2024 before injuries derailed his career.

With the November 20 deadline approaching, Boston must decide whether to retain the 30-year-old pitcher, find a trade partner, or potentially allow him to enter free agency.

For a former first-round pick who appeared to be emerging as a cornerstone of the Red Sox rotation just two seasons ago, his uncertain future represents an unfortunate development.

Red Sox Exploring Tanner Houck Trade Ahead of Deadline

Bradford’s report comes as Boston evaluates its pitching depth and prepares for several important roster decisions.

Houck isn’t the only pitcher whose future is being discussed. Crawford and Oviedo have also struggled with significant injuries, leaving all three facing uncertainty heading into 2027.

However, Houck arguably has the most impressive recent track record of the group.

The right-hander enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, recording a 3.12 ERA across 178⅔ innings and earning his first All-Star selection.

His success appeared to establish him as a dependable member of Boston’s starting rotation.

Unfortunately, the following season brought a dramatic reversal.

Houck struggled through elbow problems in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, which ultimately sidelined him for most of the 2026 campaign.

He returned for one major league appearance in September, allowing three earned runs over three innings.

While the results weren’t particularly encouraging, his return represented an important milestone following a lengthy rehabilitation.

With more of a proven track record than Crawford or Oviedo, Houck might have the most value for the Red Sox, either on their roster or through a trade.

The team seems to be exploring their options ahead of the non-tender deadline.

Former Red Sox All-Star Faces Uncertain Future

The approaching non-tender deadline makes Boston’s decision particularly significant.

MLB teams have until November 20 to tender contracts to eligible players. Those who aren’t tendered contracts become free agents.

Houck is projected to earn approximately $4.1 million through arbitration in 2027, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

While that number won’t break the bank for the Red Sox, they must decide whether it’s worth committing to a player with an injury history and an unclear role.

The Red Sox have developed additional pitching options during Houck’s absence, potentially making it more difficult for him to reclaim a regular rotation spot.

A move to the bullpen could offer another path forward, although the organization must decide whether that represents the best use of its resources.

Heavy recently examined Houck as a potential non-tender candidate.

A trade offers another potential avenue that, according to Bradford’s report, the Red Sox are at least considering.

Houck’s status should become clearer after the non-tender deadline on Friday.

Until then, his roster status might be worth monitoring.