30-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent After Disappointing Year

The Boston Red Sox had a very volatile 2026 MLB season.

Despite firing their manager (and being one of the worst teams in baseball), they were able to turn things around in the middle of the year.

That said, the Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

30-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

On October 29, Patrick Sandoval officially became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote: “LHP Patrick Sandoval elected free agency.”

Sandoval is coming off his first season with Boston.

He had a down year, going 1-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 15 games (13 starts).

Looking At Sandoval

Sandoval was picked in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old did not play during the 2025 season due to injury.

Sandoval had signed with the Red Sox before the start of the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 20, 2024): “Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Mookie Betts and Chris Sale were still on the roster.

There is no question that the Red Sox will be an intriguing team to watch heading into 2027.