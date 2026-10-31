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30-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Manager of the Boston Red Sox Chad Tracy looks on between innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had a very volatile 2026 MLB season.

Despite firing their manager (and being one of the worst teams in baseball), they were able to turn things around in the middle of the year.

That said, the Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

30-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Fenway Park on August 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On October 29, Patrick Sandoval officially became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote: “LHP Patrick Sandoval elected free agency.”

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sandoval is coming off his first season with Boston.

He had a down year, going 1-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 15 games (13 starts).

Looking At Sandoval

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on June 15, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Sandoval was picked in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old did not play during the 2025 season due to injury.

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Sandoval had signed with the Red Sox before the start of the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 20, 2024): “Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Red Sox finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Mookie Betts and Chris Sale were still on the roster.

There is no question that the Red Sox will be an intriguing team to watch heading into 2027.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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30-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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