Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Former Yankees 34-HR Star in Bold Move

The Boston Red Sox will be an intriguing team to watch during this offseason.

After being embarrassed by the New York Yankees in the postseason, the Red Sox should be aggressive. It is clear that the Red Sox need to make moves if they hope to be a real threat next season.

One area that the Red Sox could look to improve is their catching depth. Bringing in an upgrade at their backup catcher spot could help Boston. Due to this, they are now being linked to a former Yankees star catcher ahead of the offseason.

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Former Yankees Star

In a recent article for SI.com, Jackson Roberts urged the Red Sox to sign former Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez in free agency this offseason.

“The Red Sox have stuck by Connor Wong as their backup catcher for several years now, and in his second-to-last year of arbitration, he could be due a salary at least as high as Sánchez would get as a free agent. Wong showed a bit more life with the bat this season, but he’ll never be able to provide the sort of power jolt a team expects from ‘El Gary,” Roberts wrote.

“What some might see as a low-impact move for the Red Sox could pay real dividends in the right-handed power department — a place we know Boston has been deficient for several years now. It wouldn’t be the most celebrated move of this offseason, but it’s one to watch for nonetheless,” Roberts added.

With the Red Sox needing another catcher, it would be understandable if they took a gamble on a player like Sanchez. He would have the potential to provide Boston with a bit more offense, as he has shown during his career that he can provide some nice pop when playing at his best.

Sanchez would be a solid player for Boston to sign to a short-term deal. He could work well as their backup catcher but also sometimes jump into their lineup as their DH. Thus, he could be a good depth addition for Boston in free agency.

Looking at Sanchez

Sanchez appeared in 86 regular season games this season for the Milwaukee Brewers. During them, he posted 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .209 batting average. This is after he had five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .231 batting average in 29 games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.

Sanchez has also hit at least 18 home runs five times during his MLB career. This included him hitting a career-high 34 home runs with the Yankees in 2019. With previous numbers like these, he would be an intriguing player for Boston to take a gamble on.