Former Boston Red Sox Catcher Abruptly Released By AL Central Team

The Boston Red Sox’s season came to an ugly end when they were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series.

Now, the Red Sox are entering an important offseason where they should shake up their roster. It is clear that Boston needs to add more talent but also has some decisions to make with their current players.

Yet, with Boston’s season over, one of their former catchers has already been released by an American League Central team.

Former Boston Red Sox Catcher Released By AL Central Team

According to MILB.com’s official transaction tracker, former Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro has been released by the Kansas City Royals.

Alfaro being released by the Royals comes after he spent this season split between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. In 62 games split between the two minor league teams, he posted 15 home runs, 51 RBI, and a .223 batting average.

Overall, Alfaro provided some pop in the minors this season. Yet, it was not enough for him to avoid being released. Now, he is a free agent because of it.

Looking at Alfaro

Alfaro last played in the majors during the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals. In 14 games with Washington that season, he posted zero home runs, three RBI, and a .256 batting average.

Alfaro played in eight games for the Red Sox back in 2023. During them, he went 2-for-17 at the plate and had a .118 batting average.

In 510 career MLB games over nine seasons, Alfaro has posted 48 home runs, 201 RBI, and a .253 batting average. With Alfaro having a good amount of MLB experience, he could generate some interest on the free market again.