The Boston Red Sox in 2022 used their first-round draft pick, the 24th pick overall, on Mikey Romero, a shortstop from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California. At the time, according to MLB Pipeline, Romero was seen by scouts as “one of the best pure hitters in his prep class.”

Four years later, Romero’s future with the Red Sox hinges on a 6 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday, with the club’s 40-man roster already full. Any eligible player not on a club’s 40-man roster by then becomes available in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego. Romero has reached that eligibility window.

Boston needs a 40-man spot for new acquisition Jake Bauers on top of any Rule 5 additions, and a lockout expected Dec. 1 puts the Rule 5 draft itself in doubt, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Romero was born Jan. 12, 2004, in San Diego and stands 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He bats left-handed and plays second and third base. After drafting him in 2022, the Red Sox signed Romero for a $2.3 million bonus.

A back injury that developed into a stress fracture cost Romero most of 2023, according to SoxProspects. He rebounded in 2024 with 16 home runs between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, then reached Triple-A Worcester in 2025. He spent all of 2026 there.

Over 113 games, Romero hit .239/.305/.375 with 12 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples and 61 RBIs. His average exit velocity of 90.8 mph ranked in the 85th percentile among Triple-A hitters.

Red Sox Weigh Romero Protection Decision

The case for leaving him exposed starts with space. Protecting Romero means designating or trading another player off a full 40-man roster, a move that comes on top of the one needed for Bauers.

Depth is the second factor. Romero sits behind Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, Curtis Mead, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, Nick Sogard and Franklin Arias on the infield chart, according to BoSox Injection‘s Hunter Noll.

Then there’s the lockout. Players on 40-man rosters would be locked out of minor-league play during a work stoppage, so protecting a prospect can stall his development. MLB canceled the major-league draft after the 2021-22 lockout, but has told clubs not to assume a repeat, according to Prospects Live.

The case for protecting him runs on youth and pedigree. Romero turns 23 in January, went in the first round and has more than 600 Triple-A plate appearances. His strikeout rate dropped in 2026 while his walk rate rose.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the club is “excited about what the future holds for him,” as quoted by MassLive‘s Christopher Smith.

Analysts treat the call as close. Noll recommends protecting Romero. Roundtable Sports‘ Zach Coe lists him among four prospects who could join the 40-man roster and sees a rebuilding club as a plausible taker. MLB.com places him among the Red Sox prospects needing protection, No. 19 on its organizational list but outside its Top 100. Smith calls him potentially the most intriguing eligible player but says Boston has no obvious additions and could protect no one.

How the Rule 5 Draft Works for Mikey Romero

Players signed at 18 or younger must be added to a 40-man roster within five seasons, and those signed at 19 or older within four, or they become eligible.

Teams pick in reverse order of the previous season’s standings. Each selection costs the new club $100,000, paid to the team that loses the player.

A selected player goes straight onto the new club’s 26-man MLB roster. To send him down, the club must first place him on outright waivers, and if he clears, his original team has the option to take him back for a $50,000 fee.

Romero is one of 38 Rule 5-eligible players in the Red Sox system, though not all are candidates for protection, according to Coe. Boston must settle Romero’s status by 6 p.m. ET.