There is no doubt that the Boston Red Sox have to make some difficult roster decisions in the coming days and weeks. That includes starting pitcher Tanner Houck.

Once an All-Star, but largely forgotten for the 2026 season, Houck has some high upset, but a low floor to contend with. Now, he’s also being considered a non-tender candidate.

Friday, November 20th is the deadline to tender contracts for arbitration-eligible players, like Houck. The Red Sox have 17 players who fit that description, and per MLB Trade Rumors, Houck is a candidate to not be tendered.

Along with Houck, MLB Trade Rumors also lists Connor Wong, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, Romy Gonzalez, Andruw Monasterio, Eli White, Jahmai Jones, and Kutter Crawford as candidates. Presumably, the Red Sox will bring some of those players back, but there’s an argument to move on from all of them individually.

Why the Boston Red Sox Would Non-Tender Tanner Houck

At his best, Tanner Houck was an elite pitcher in the American League. In 2024, he was an All-Star with a 3.12 ERA who led the league in home runs per nine, giving up just 0.6 that season. That was a couple years ago, and he’s been ineffective in 10 games over two seasons since then.

Now, going into his age 31 season, the Red Sox could bank on Houck becoming his former self. They could also move him to the bullpen to try and get the most out of him. However, they could also cut ties, given that they have depth at starting and relief pitcher.

Being non-tendered means that the Red Sox would be deciding not to give Houck a contract. Instead, he’d become a free agent. That would, in turn, open up a 40-man roster spot.

MLB Trade Rumors is projecting that Houck will make about $4 million in 2027. That’s not much for a big market team like the Red Sox. So, it’s a lottery ticket worth claiming, even in a bullpen role. At the same time, if they’re not confident in him medically, then that would change the debate.

It never hurts to have pitchers who can start. Red Sox fans know injuries are going to happen, even if you’re confident in your top five starters at the start of the season.

Injuries Derailed Tanner Houck

More than anything, what’s derailed Tanner Houck in his career has been terrible injury luck.

In 2025, Houck made nine starts. He had a disastrous 8.45 ERA. That includes two games in which he allowed 11 earned runs, making him the first Red Sox pitcher to allow double-digit runs in multiple games since 1936. The last of those was May 12th of 2025, and was a warning sign that something had been wrong in his arm, likely for the entire season.

Houck landed on the 60-day IL due to a right flexor pronator strain. By August, they finally decided that Houck needed Tommy John surgery, delaying his rehab for the 2026 season.

It wouldn’t be until September when the Red Sox finally brought Houck back up to the majors. He made one start in the final series of the season, pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 3 earned runs. That included 2 home runs and 1 strikeout. It wasn’t a great performance, but just getting back on the mound was a massive accomplishment.