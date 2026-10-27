Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 3 Players Amid World Series

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from winning their first championship in team history.

Game 4 of the series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Boston Red Sox announced the signings of three players.

Boston Red Sox Sign 3 Players During Brewers-Rays World Series

The Red Sox officially signed a shortstop and two pitchers to minor-league contracts, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent SS Brayan Cordero to a minor league contract.”

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Obel Encarnacion to a minor league contract.”

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Franklin Diaz to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Brayan Cordero

Cordero was born on Dec. 17, 2007, in San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.

The shortstop bats and throws right-handed. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Looking at Obel Encarnacion

Encarnacion was born on Feb. 20, 2008, in Azua, Dominican Republic.

The pitcher throws and bats right-handed. He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds.

Looking at Franklin Diaz

Diaz was born on July 5, 2008, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The pitcher throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Looking at the Red Sox’s 2026 Season

The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches in April after a 10-17 start to the season. Chad Tracy took over as the interim manager and was eventually extended.

The Red Sox finished the regular season with an 87-75 record. They were swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.