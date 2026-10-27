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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 3 Players Amid World Series

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from winning their first championship in team history.

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with William Contreras #24 after scoring a run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Game 4 of the series at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Boston Red Sox announced the signings of three players.

Boston Red Sox Sign 3 Players During Brewers-Rays World Series

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The Red Sox officially signed a shortstop and two pitchers to minor-league contracts, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent SS Brayan Cordero to a minor league contract.”

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Obel Encarnacion to a minor league contract.”

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Franklin Diaz to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Brayan Cordero

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Cordero was born on Dec. 17, 2007, in San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.

The shortstop bats and throws right-handed. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Looking at Obel Encarnacion

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Encarnacion was born on Feb. 20, 2008, in Azua, Dominican Republic.

The pitcher throws and bats right-handed. He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds.

Looking at Franklin Diaz

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – June 6: A hat and glove sit in the Boston Red Sox dugout during the third inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Diaz was born on July 5, 2008, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The pitcher throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Looking at the Red Sox’s 2026 Season

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: The Boston Red Sox look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches in April after a 10-17 start to the season. Chad Tracy took over as the interim manager and was eventually extended.

The Red Sox finished the regular season with an 87-75 record. They were swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 3 Players Amid World Series

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