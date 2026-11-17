The Jarren Duran trade rumors have gone on for a year or more for the Boston Red Sox. This week could be when they finally end.

One aspect of the MLB calendar will contribute to Duran finally being sent out of Boston by Friday.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. If the Red Sox feel they need to keep waiting for a better trade offer, they can do so.

But at some point, Boston has to make this happen. They have no room in their lineup for Duran, particularly after signing Jake Bauers.

The only logical conclusion is that Duran starts 2027 with a new team. And this week has a particularly compelling reason that it’ll happen right about now.

Jarren Duran Lined Up To Move This Week

The key date this week is Friday, Nov. 20. That’s the deadline to tender contracts to players who are still on their initial contract with a team, whether aribtration-eligible or not.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa explains it like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

The Red Sox could certainly just tender Duran a contract by then and trade him later, but there’s another option. If they don’t have a trade lined up by Friday, they could non-tender Duran and just let him reach free agency and stop worrying about it anymore.

“He has been on the trade block for close to two years now and the writing is on the wall,” Axisa writes. “If the Red Sox are unable to trade Duran this week, there’s a real chance he’ll get non-tendered Friday given his hefty salary projection.”

Salary Dilemma

Because Duran is in his last year of the arbitration process, he’ll receive a pretty sizable salary based on his past payments despite having a bumpy 2026 season.

Axisa writes that Duran could get $11.1 million for the 2027 season. With that in mind, he might be tough to trade anyway.

The Red Sox would face the prospect of paying Duran that kind of salary if they release him sometime after the non-tender deadline. But if they non-tender him, they’re off the hook. So keep an eye on Duran this week — it seems like something should happen, one way or another.