Red Sox Could Soon Cut Former MVP Candidate if Trade Fails

There is no secret that the Boston Red Sox would likely love to trade Jarren Duran. The team’s top exec, Craig Breslow, is attempting to revamp his roster this winter, and using the star outfielder as trade bait could help the situation. Boston has been linked with offloading the slugger for well over a year now. While the Red Sox are likely fielding offers, a deal may never materialize.

If so, Mike Axisa from CBS Sports believes that Boston could soon non-tender Duran. Major League Baseball teams have until Friday, November 20, to offer contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. If these players do not receive an official offer, they essentially become free agents. The outfielder falls into this category and is projected to earn around $10 million in arbitration next season.

“He has been on the trade block for close to two years now, and the writing is on the wall,” writes Axisa. “If the Red Sox are unable to trade Duran this week, there’s a real chance he’ll get non-tendered Friday given his hefty salary projection.”

Duran was previously seen as a potential future superstar for the Boston Red Sox. In fact, he led the league in doubles and triples, and posted a .834 OPS in 2024. His breakout season even earned him MVP votes. Nevertheless, the outfielder struggled this past season, hitting .207 with a .627. Boston could certainly save that $10 million and use it to fill other roster needs.

Multiple Teams Have Discussed a Jarren Duran Trade With the Boston Red Sox

Getty Jarren Duran posted a team-low .266 on-base percentage with the Boston Red Sox in 2026.

If the Boston Red Sox were open to trading Duran in months past, they are even more motivated to pull the trigger now. Breslow recently signed free agent slugger Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal. The first baseman earned the big contract after breaking out with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026. As Axisa points out, Boston now essentially has eight hitters to cover five spots in the lineup.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand has since reiterated Boston’s need to offload the star. “Duran is part of a crowded Boston outfield with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, and with Jake Bauers now on the roster, that group is only more congested,” writes Feinsand. “Moving Duran — who is still arbitration-eligible for two more seasons — might be the most logical way to thin out that logjam.”

The biggest question in the situation is what team would want to give up assets to acquire Duran? The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey recently reported that the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres have shown interest in the struggling slugger before. It remains to be seen if the Boston Red Sox can work out a deal with either team before Friday.

Boston Could Have Trade Partner in Houston

Heading into the offseason, the Boston Red Sox’s biggest need was to improve their offense. Breslow has already added Bauers, but additional signings could still happen. Upgrades at second and third base are likely to be looked at by Boston.

Houston just so happens to have a third baseman available in Isaac Paredes. Boston has been heavily linked with the two-time All-Star in the last few months. Nevertheless, the Red Sox would have to add extra pieces along with their struggling outfielder to land the star slugger.