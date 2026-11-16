The Boston Red Sox signed former New York Yankees pitching prospect Michael Arias to a minor-league deal Monday, with a big-league camp invitation.

Arias, 25, has yet to pitch in the majors after two seasons in the Yankees system, and his command remains the hurdle between a live arm and a bullpen job.

The signing was first reported by SoxProspects.com‘s Andrew Parker, who added that Arias is pitching this winter for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 relief appearances there, and the spring training invitation gives him a place to work even if a looming MLB lockout delays the major-league portion of camp.

Michael Arias’ Career Path Before the Boston Red Sox Signing

Arias, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native, joined the Toronto Blue Jays as a shortstop, an international free agent in July 2018. Toronto released him in May 2020. The Chicago Cubs signed him the following January and turned the infielder into a pitcher.

Chicago added him to its 40-man roster in November 2023 to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. In 2024, he posted a 4.77 ERA over 49 minor-league appearances at Double-A and Triple-A. He went 6-2 with five saves that season and finished four years in the Cubs system with a 4.25 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 182 innings, though he walked 135 batters in that span.

His arsenal features “a mid-90s sinker, a potentially plus-plus changeup, and a righty-dowsing slider,” FanGraphs‘ Eric Longenhagen and Travis Ice wrote. Finding the strike zone has been his big challenge.

The Yankees acquired Arias on Jan. 15, 2025, in exchange for cash considerations. The Cubs had designated him for assignment three days earlier to make room for pitcher Colin Rea, and he had ranked as the Cubs’ No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline.

Injuries cost him part of 2025, but he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 27.1% strikeout rate across several levels, while still walking 12.8% of the batters he faced. The Yankees non-tendered him that November, then re-signed him to a minor-league deal days later.

But 2026 was a different story. Arias struck out 58 hitters but walked 24 in 53 2/3 innings, finishing with a 5.20 ERA at Double-A Somerset, where New York had assigned him from Triple-A in March. He never reached the majors with the Yankees, and he elected free agency on Nov. 2, two weeks before Boston stole him away.

Michael Arias’ Place Among Ex-Yankees on the Red Sox

Boston is treating Arias as pitching depth. The club expects him to open 2027 at Triple-A Worcester, according to Talk Sox, with the camp invitation serving as his audition against major-league hitters. He struggled in Grapefruit League appearances for the Yankees across the last two springs, so the audition offers a fresh start.

He also joins a growing group of ex-Yankees refugees. Boston’s 26-man roster for the Wild Card Series against New York carried seven players with Yankees ties — Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Sonny Gray, Greg Weissert, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jahmai Jones and Caleb Durbin.

Two more ex-Yankees farmhands, Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler, helped Boston reach the postseason. Down on the farm, the Red Sox signed Aaron Nixon, a former Yankees farmhand, to a minor-league contract in August after more than three years in the Yankees organization, and assigned him to High-A Greenville.

Add Arias, and the published reports document at least 11 former Yankees across Boston’s major- and minor-league ranks. No official count exists, and offseason moves have already shifted the rosters.