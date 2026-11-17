The Boston Red Sox are a very interesting team to watch during this offseason.

After being dominated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, it is clear that the Red Sox need to make some new additions. This is especially so if they hope to be contenders in 2027.

One clear area that the Red Sox should focus on this offseason is their starting rotation. Star pitcher Sonny Gray hit the free agent market, so they should replace him if he does not return to Boston.

The Red Sox could look to add a new pitcher through the trade market because of it. Jarren Duran could be a decent trade chip for Boston to flip as part of a deal to bring in a new starter.

When looking at trade candidates around the league, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby is an intriguing option. Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would send Duran and more to the Mariners for Kirby.

Red Sox Get:

George Kirby

Mariners Get:

Jarren Duran

John Holobetz

Marcus Phillips

With this move, the Red Sox would be adding a pitcher for the front half of their rotation who is under team control in Kirby. The Mariners, on the other hand, would take a gamble on a struggling former All-Star in Duran and land two promising prospects.

Looking at Kirby

Kirby is coming off a down season with the Mariners. In 30 games in 2026, he posted a 9-11 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 148 strikeouts.

Yet, when looking at Kirby’s resume, there is clear reason to believe that he can bounce back. From 2022 to 2024, he had a 3.53 ERA or lower. This included in 2023, when he had a 13-10 record and a 3.35 ERA in 31 games as an All-Star.

Kirby would also be more than a rental for Boston if acquired. This is because he is under team control through the 2028 season. This only adds to his appeal as a potential target for the Red Sox.

Ultimately, with the Red Sox needing pitching help, it would make sense for them to take a gamble on a pitcher like Kirby. He has shown that he can be a high-impact starter in the past. He could thrive on a team like Boston.

It’s Time for the Red Sox to Move Duran

Duran has been the subject of trade rumors for a long time now. Due to this and his rough 2026, it now seems like the right time for Boston to finally trade him.

A team like the Mariners could be a good landing spot for him. They need outfield help and more offense. If Duran regained his previous form, he could give the Mariners just that.

Thus, the Red Sox and Mariners could be good trading partners. It will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal this offseason from here.