Stephen Nogosek, a Boston Red Sox draft pick in 2016, pitched 33 major league games, all for the New York Mets, quietly signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners after stints in the Mexican League, according to Boston-area sports journalist Ari Alexander.

The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training. The right-hander turns 32 in January and spent parts of the last two seasons in the Mexican League, making Seattle the latest stop on a long road back to the majors that began in Boston.

The Mariners signed Nogosek on Monday, according to Alexander. The right-hander went 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 33 games for the Mets from 2019 to 2023, his only big league club.

Nogosek’s Boston Red Sox Draft Pick and Signing

The Red Sox took Nogosek in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft, No. 178 overall, out of Oregon, where he saved 16 games in 2016 as the Ducks’ closer.

Boston’s scouts liked what they saw late in his junior year. Area scout Justin Horowitz and national pitching cross-checker Chris Mears watched him become a better pitcher after he added a “wicked slider,” as Baseball America noted at the time. His fastball reached 96 mph and sat at 92-94, and both his slider and curveball graded as plus pitches. He had a 1.11 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Nogosek signed on June 18, 2016, for a $250,000 bonus. Ranked 164th by Baseball America, 177th by Perfect Game and 175th by MLB.com before the draft, he took a bonus below the $281,100 slot value, a savings that helped Boston sign first-round pick Jason Groome.

The next July, the Red Sox sent Nogosek and two other right-handers to New York for closer Addison Reed, in a trade completed on July 31, 2017. MLB Pipeline had Nogosek 18th in Boston’s system, the highest of the three pitchers. Velocity was the appeal for New York.

“They all for the most part throw mid-90s and up,” then-general manager Sandy Alderson said, as quoted by MLB.com‘s Anthony DiComo.

Nogosek reached the majors on June 19, 2019, and had his best year in 2022, with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings. The Mets designated him for assignment in December 2019. In June 2023, with a 5.61 ERA, six homers allowed in 25 2/3 innings and no options left, he was designated again. He cleared waivers and elected free agency rather than report to Triple-A Syracuse.

Nogosek’s Road Through Mexico to the Mariners

Nogosek tried the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals, but Washington released him in May 2024 after he walked 18 in 15 2/3 innings at Triple-A Rochester. He finished that year with the independent Lancaster Stormers, posting a 4.32 ERA and 13 saves.

Nogosek won the Mexican Pacific League’s reliever of the year award for 2024-25 after saving 18 games with a 1.39 ERA for Culiacán. He opened 2025 with the Diablos Rojos del México before the Kansas City Royals signed him out of the Mexican League in May. At Triple-A Omaha, he went 3-3 with a 4.87 ERA.

He saved two games in the final as the Leones del Escogido won the 2025-26 Dominican title, then rejoined the Diablos Rojos this year, going 8-1 with a 3.69 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.

The Mariners’ bullpen ranked 22nd in the majors with a 4.46 ERA this year, and closer Andrés Muñoz’s ERA jumped from 1.73 to 4.24.

“This year’s bullpen market is pretty appealing,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said, as quoted by MLB Trade Rumors.

Nogosek, who is not on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, fits as depth for Triple-A Tacoma, an arm Seattle can call on if injuries hit again. He has not pitched in the majors since June 8, 2023.