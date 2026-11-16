Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman Faces Major Question After Career-Worst Mark

The Boston Red Sox will have Aroldis Chapman back in their bullpen for the 2027 season, but the veteran closer is facing an interesting question after recording a career-worst mark in 2026.

Chapman, who turns 39 in February, has built his reputation around one of the most overpowering fastballs in baseball history. However, that signature pitch showed some signs of decline this past season.

According to Jared Greenspan of MLB.com, Chapman’s average fastball velocity dropped to 97.4 mph in 2026, the lowest mark of his 17-year career.

While that remains elite velocity for most pitchers, the decline raises an important question about how Chapman will approach the next stage of his career.

Greenspan suggested that the answer could involve greater reliance on a pitch Chapman has already spent years developing: his splitter.

Aroldis Chapman’s Fastball Reaches Career-Worst Mark

Chapman’s declining fastball velocity wasn’t the only concerning statistic from his 2026 campaign.

The left-hander threw just 27 pitches at 100 mph or faster, his fewest in any non-shortened season. He also reached 101 mph only three times after doing so at least 10 times in each of his previous 16 seasons.

More concerning was how opposing hitters performed against his four-seam fastball.

According to Baseball Savant, opponents batted .333 against the pitch in 2026, while its 17.7% whiff rate represented a career low.

That was also below MLB’s average four-seam fastball whiff rate of 21.8%, as Greenspan noted.

Still, these numbers don’t necessarily mean Chapman’s days as a dominant closer are over.

The veteran has experienced similar velocity fluctuations before. His fastball averaged 97.7 mph during an injury-plagued 2022 campaign before rebounding to 99.5 mph the following season.

And despite the decline, Chapman remained an effective late-inning option for Boston in 2026.

The Red Sox have already committed to keeping him around, with his $13 million option for 2027 becoming official following the season.

But if Chapman’s velocity doesn’t rebound, he may need to lean more heavily on the other weapons in his arsenal.

Red Sox Closer Has Another Weapon to Combat Declining Velocity

Chapman’s splitter is hardly a new addition to his repertoire.

He began reincorporating the pitch while playing for the New York Yankees in 2021 and has continued using it throughout the past six seasons.

However, Greenspan believes the pitch could take on greater importance in 2027.

The splitter averaged 90.2 mph last season, significantly faster than the average left-handed splitter, which traveled approximately 84 mph.

It also produced considerably better results than Chapman’s four-seamer.

According to Baseball Savant, opposing hitters batted just .125 against the splitter, which generated an impressive 41.3% whiff rate.

One September appearance against the Cleveland Guardians demonstrated just how effective the pitch can be.

Chapman struck out the side on 12 pitches during a 1-0 Red Sox victory on September 23. Five of those pitches were splitters, and all five generated swings and misses.

It marked the first time Chapman had recorded three strikeouts with his splitter in a single game.

This outing shows a potential blueprint for Chapman going forward.

As he struggled last season to dominate with pure velocity, a new version of Chapman could rely more on a dominant splitter to put opposing batters away.

Whether he actually increases its usage remains uncertain. Boston hasn’t announced any changes to his approach, and Chapman has shown an ability to regain lost velocity in the past.

Nevertheless, with another season approaching and his 39th birthday on the horizon, the veteran’s ability to adapt could become increasingly important.