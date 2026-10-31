BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 29: Dominic Smith #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Fenway Park on July 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they got into the 2026 MLB playoffs (despite their slow start).
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Dominic Smith elected free agency.”
Smith signed with the Braves before the start of the 2026 season.
MLB.com wrote (on February 19): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Dominic Smith to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”
He finished the year batting .253 with 68 hits, nine home runs, 46 RBIs and 40 runs in 108 games.
Looking At Smith’s Boston Stint
Smith appeared in 84 games for the Red Sox during the 2024 season.
MLB.com wrote (on May 1, 2024): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent 1B Dominic Smith.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they got into the 2026 MLB playoffs (despite their slow start).That said, they were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.Ex-Boston Red Sox First Baseman Becomes Free AgentThis week, former Red Sox player Dominic Smith officially became a free agent.He spent […]
Ex-Boston Red Sox First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent