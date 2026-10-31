Ex-Boston Red Sox First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they got into the 2026 MLB playoffs (despite their slow start).

That said, they were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ex-Boston Red Sox First Baseman Becomes Free Agent

This week, former Red Sox player Dominic Smith officially became a free agent.

He spent the 2026 season playing for the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Dominic Smith elected free agency.”

Smith signed with the Braves before the start of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 19): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Dominic Smith to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

He finished the year batting .253 with 68 hits, nine home runs, 46 RBIs and 40 runs in 108 games.

Looking At Smith’s Boston Stint

Smith appeared in 84 games for the Red Sox during the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 1, 2024): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent 1B Dominic Smith.”