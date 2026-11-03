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Ex-Boston Red Sox All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 27: Catcher Reese McGuire #3 of the Boston Red Sox hugs pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 after the Red Sox defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 at Chase Field on May 27, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile regular season that saw them start slow (and fire their manager).

That said, they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs under new manager Chad Tracy.

Ex-Red Sox All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Boston Red Sox warms up before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

On Monday night, news came out that a former Red Sox star became a free agent.

Kenley Jansen will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500.”

Jansen finished the 2026 season going 4-6 with a 3.20 ERA in 50 games (with 22 saves).

At 39, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Social Media Reacts

GettyClosing pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after ending the ninth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SleeperTigers: “Kenley Jansen’s option has been DECLINED by the Tigers He becomes a Free Agent at 39 years old sitting on 498 career saves”

@TigersData: “Kenley Jansen will likely have to chase down the final 2 saves of his quest for 500 in a new uniform.”

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@ImNotHuman123: “If the Giants want to get their proven closer at a relatively decent cost, Kenley Jansen makes a lotta sense. They were linked to him in 2022.”

@Igotburners: “Save #500 in a Dodgers uniform and retire into the sunset”

Looking At Jansen’s Time In Boston

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after the Boston Red Sox defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 at Fenway Park on August 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jansen spent two seasons with the Red Sox.

He made the All-Star Game during the 2023 season.

Looking At Jansen’s Other Stops

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the 9th inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jansen has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

He has made four All-Star Games (and won the 2020 World Series title with the Dodgers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Boston Red Sox All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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