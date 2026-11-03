Ex-Boston Red Sox All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile regular season that saw them start slow (and fire their manager).

That said, they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs under new manager Chad Tracy.

Ex-Red Sox All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

On Monday night, news came out that a former Red Sox star became a free agent.

Kenley Jansen will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500.”

Jansen finished the 2026 season going 4-6 with a 3.20 ERA in 50 games (with 22 saves).

At 39, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SleeperTigers: “Kenley Jansen’s option has been DECLINED by the Tigers He becomes a Free Agent at 39 years old sitting on 498 career saves”

@TigersData: “Kenley Jansen will likely have to chase down the final 2 saves of his quest for 500 in a new uniform.”

@ImNotHuman123: “If the Giants want to get their proven closer at a relatively decent cost, Kenley Jansen makes a lotta sense. They were linked to him in 2022.”

@Igotburners: “Save #500 in a Dodgers uniform and retire into the sunset”

Looking At Jansen’s Time In Boston

Jansen spent two seasons with the Red Sox.

He made the All-Star Game during the 2023 season.

Looking At Jansen’s Other Stops

Jansen has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

He has made four All-Star Games (and won the 2020 World Series title with the Dodgers).