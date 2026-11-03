Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign Slugging Outfielder to Massive $105M Deal

The Boston Red Sox could look to make an impact this offseason and add more offense to the lineup.

Boston has some major holes, and one area of need is another impact bat in the outfield, especially with rumors of Jarren Duran being moved.

Luckily for the Red Sox, there are several impact outfielders available in free agency.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign Seiya Suzuki

The Red Sox should be looking for offensive help. And, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki makes a lot of sense.

Suzuki is arguably the top free agent hitter available, and analyst Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors predicted the Red Sox will sign Suzuki to a massive five-year, $105 million deal.

“Suzuki is a slam-dunk middle-of-the-order slugger who has shown he can still play right field at a quality level,” the article read. “If not for the fact that he turned 32 in August, he’d be staring at a weighty five- or even six-year contract. …

“Teams are reluctant to go long at this stage of a player’s career, particularly for players who reject a qualifying offer, which should be a lock for Suzuki. Be that as it may, the slugger’s track record is so steady and so productive, we’re betting that he’ll add his name to that list of rare four-year deals for 32-year-olds — and a five-year contract doesn’t seem entirely out of reach. Steve’s pick: Red Sox.”

Suzuki would be a major addition to the Red Sox’s lineup. He can also play well enough in right field to give them good enough defense. But this signing is all about the offense.

Suzuki hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs this past season with the Cubs. In 2025, he had 32 home runs and 103 RBIs, showing he can be a stud in the middle of the order.

Several teams will be interested in Suzuki, so it won’t be easy to sign him, yet he fits in nicely with the Red Sox.

Boston Needs to Add a Bat

The Red Sox’s bats fell short once again in the playoffs. That is why the team should look to add an impact bat or two.

Ahead of the offseason kicking off, Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras sent a clear message to Craig Breslow and the front office ahead of free agency.

“I think we need some more offense,” he said. “That’s for [Craig] Breslow to figure out.”

Suzuki would fit the bill of an impact bat that Contreras hopes Boston signs.